"Gift For Wife": Doctor Carries Out His Own Vasectomy On Camera

A surgeon from Taipei, Taiwan, has become an internet sensation after self-performing a vasectomy. Dr Chen Wei-nong documented the procedure on social media, stating that he undertook this action as a 'gift' to fulfil his wife's desire to avoid future pregnancies.

The video, shared on Instagram has gone viral, garnering over 2 million views and over 61,000 likes. In the video, Dr Chen provides an educational guide by meticulously explaining the eleven steps of the vasectomy procedure while simultaneously operating.

Dr Chen opted to perform the surgery himself to minimize the risk of errors, demonstrating his confidence in his surgical abilities. The procedure, typically completed within 15 minutes, was extended to an hour due to the inherent challenges of self-surgery.

Speaking during the procedure, he admitted, "It is really painful when you touch the vas deferens, and it feels strange to sew yourself up." Despite the discomfort, he completed the surgery successfully.

Dr Chen concluded the video by reassuring viewers that he was feeling well the next morning. His daring self-surgery has captivated the internet, with many users expressing surprise and admiration for his bravery and surgical expertise.

The video sparked mixed reactions from the internet users.

A user asked on Instagram, "Isn't it good to have other doctors operate?"

"I can't imagine the pain, even with anaesthesia," another user wrote.

However, some found humour in the situation, "That's one way to ensure precision!"



