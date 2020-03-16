'Ghar Chalana' Gets A New Meaning With Anand Mahindra's Caption Contest

Anand Mahindra shared a 'caption this' contest on Twitter.

Businessman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Sunday to share another installment of his well-known caption contests. This time, Mr Mahindra, 64, shared an image that left Twitter equal parts confused and amused. The pic shows a man cycling on a road with a small caravan home attached to his bike. His portable accommodation seems to be attracting curious glances from passersby.

"Since many are practising 'social distancing' it's a good time for my Caption Competition. As always, the prize is a Mahindra collectible: a mini, scale model of a Mahindra vehicle," wrote Mr Mahindra while sharing the image. He also announced that there would be a prize each for the best captions in Hindi and English.

Since many are practising ‘social distancing' it's a good time for my Caption Competition. As always, the prize is a Mahindra collectible: a mini, scale model of a Mahindra vehicle. One prize each..for English & Hindi captions. Last eligible entry by 6pm IST Monday 16th March pic.twitter.com/Z2hikBE3ai — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 15, 2020

Since being shared online, the photograph has collected over 8,000 'likes' and nearly as many responses.

The pic appeared on Mr Mahindra's timeline as more and more people move towards working from home and practicing social distancing amid coronavirus fears. Naturally, a lot of the captions centered around that.

Anti Corona - Ghoomnewala Gharona isme Rahona — Niyan Ghadge (@GhadgeNiyan) March 15, 2020

Working From home. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 15, 2020

When they say " Stick to your Home to be safe" & you took it "literally". 😅 pic.twitter.com/e7odc87NtH — 🚩TakShak🕉️ (@B4dBucky) March 15, 2020

The phrase "ghar chalana" or running a household also got a whole new meaning.

I remember my dad used to say:



"Beta, Ghar chalana aasan nahi hota".



He was 100℅ right as always 🙂🙂 https://t.co/GOcWprlFWQ — INDIAN 🇮🇳 (@DipakChandak) March 15, 2020

Ghar chalana bhahut mehnat ka kaam hai😥 https://t.co/MFupKVxeax — Akshay Soja Warna Hastar Aa Jayega (@murgh_musallam) March 15, 2020

Take a look at some more of the funniest entries.

Main Akela hi chala tha ....aur CARVAN banta gaya . — manoj lakhanpal (@ManojLakhanpal4) March 15, 2020

"Why should only snails have all the fun" — The Startup Guy™ (@vijayanands) March 15, 2020

Anand Mahindra often throws open caption competitions for his 7.4 million Twitter followers. The pictures for these competitions are always intriguing - ranging from oversized shoes to funny milestones on the road. In September last year, it was a picture of an 'upside down' bus that had caught his attention.