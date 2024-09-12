'Getting Married': Zomato Employee Pranks Co-Worker Who Left Laptop Unattended

A lighthearted prank pulled by a colleague went viral

Leaving your laptop unattended at work can have amusing consequences, as one Zomato employee recently found out. A lighthearted prank pulled by a colleague went viral, leaving the internet in splits. The incident occurred when the Zomato employee Niharika stepped away from her desk, leaving her laptop unlocked.

Seizing the opportunity, her mischievous co-worker decided to have a little fun at her expense. They crafted a message and sent it on Slack, it read, "Hey guys, sharing a life update, getting married in February. Please keep 5 PM free for a small brownie party."

Sharing a screenshot of the message, Niharika, advised users on X, "Never leave your laptop open at work."

never leave your laptop open at work pic.twitter.com/7ISGdmAV3g — Niharika (@niharigoat) September 11, 2024

The story quickly caught the attention of the netizens, and users couldn't help but laugh at the clever prank. Many praised the creativity of their co-workers, while others shared similar stories of workplace pranks that they had either experienced or witnessed.

A user shared, "They used to do this at my first job too! If we left our laptops unattended and open, colleagues would prank each other like this. It was used as a strategy to ensure we locked our laptops and that client data was protected at all costs. Worked really well in shaping habits tbh."

Another user commented, "Have fun... Make memories out of them. Not all blessed with a fun team."

"A senior of mine wrote " namkeen pani me naha ke or bhi namkeen ho gya hu" from my team member's laptop," the third user wrote.

"Lol, this happened to me as well. My colleagues even sent an email," the fourth user shared.

The fifth user asked, "Do you know the culprit coworker?"

