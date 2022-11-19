'Get Absolute Clarity In life': Ashneer Grover Announces Autobiography Doglapan

Mr Grover's book set for December 26 release.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover recently announced his memoir 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups'. Taking to LinkedIn, Mr Grover, who was the most popular judge on the reality show 'Shark Tank India', said that his book will help readers in getting clarity in their life.

"Is kitaab ko padhne ke baad ya to aap ek dum naukri chhod doge aur apni start up pe lag jao ge ya fir zindagi bhar naukri hi karoge. At least beech mein nahi phase rahoge (After reading this book, either you will leave your job and begin your own start-up, or you will spend your entire life as an employee. At least you would not be stuck in the middle.)," Mr Grover wrote.

Mr Grover's book is being published by Penguin India and is set for December 26 release. In his post, the entrepreneur called himself the favourite and misunderstood poster boy of Start-up India.

"This is the unfettered story of Ashneer Grover-the favourite and misunderstood poster boy of Start-up India. Raw, gut-wrenching in its honesty and completely from the heart, this is storytelling at its finest," Mr Grover wrote on LinkedIn.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover Slams WhatsApp Pay, Calls It "Biggest Failure In India"

Separately, on Thursday, the BharatPe co-founder said that 'Doglapan' is not a self-help book. "I don't do that s**t," Mr Grover tweeted, sharing a glimpse of the 15 chapters listed in the book.

His memoir begins with the chapter titled "Malviya Nagar - Where it all began". Mr Grover also dedicated separate chapters to his days at Grofers, his wife Madhuri Jain, the start of the BharatPe story and Shark Tank India.

Doglapan : It's not a self help book. I don't do that SHIT ;)



Pre order now on Amazon : https://t.co/7WH8u4zYD4pic.twitter.com/0Ftn1bw0Z9 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 17, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, in March Mr Grover was stripped of his position at BharatPe after an audit found serious lapses. Before that, in January, Mr Grover was also accused of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff. He was followed by allegations of fraudulent practices.

Even though Mr Grover was one of the most popular Shark Tank India, he is not featured in the next season. Amit Jain, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of CarDekho, has replaced the former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover.



Featured Video Of The Day 'My Body Hurts': Shraddha Walkar SOS That Went Unanswered