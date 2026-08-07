'Get A Job First': Lucknow-Based Entrepreneur's Viral Advice To Those Looking To Start Business

An entrepreneur has caught social media's attention for sharing practical advice for those looking to dip their toes in the world of business. In a now-viral Instagram post, Akash Singh, founder of a real estate and infrastructure company based in Lucknow, advised that aspiring entrepreneurs should gain professional experience by working a regular job before jumping in to start their own business.

Singh explained that exposure to a professional environment helps people understand practical aspects of work that may not be obvious when they are only thinking about starting a business.

“A person should first get a job, see how the world works, and learn how people make money. At one point, I also had a lot of ideas. But when I got a job, I realised how work actually gets done, and I gained knowledge about it," Singh can be heard saying in the clip.

"That's when I understood how dreams turn into reality. And today, if I get an idea, I have enough exposure and knowledge that I can implement that idea."

Highlighting the benefits of taking a job, Singh said it helps in executing projects in the real world, which provides crucial insights.

"Gain experience and knowledge first; the ability to execute ideas will come naturally! Before starting up, step out and learn how the real world works," he added.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Never Hesitate'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over two million views and hundreds of comments as social media users agreed with Singh's assessment.

"You are absolutely right. I am running two companies today, but I started by working a job for two years," said one user, while another added: "I do understand where you are coming from, but sometimes, staying in a job can make you too comfortable."

A third commented: "No matter how much you are educated, if you cannot find your dream job, never hesitate to start by doing a small job. Do it, learn from it and go for the top."