German Man Visits Dharamshala, Shares His Raw And Unfiltered Experience: "Loved Every Minute"

Samuel Huber, a developer from Germany, has shared his incredible experience of travelling in India, calling it one of the highlights of his year. Mr Huber visited India to participate in the Farcaster Builders International Fellowship in Dharamshala, and his time in the country left him in awe of its warm hospitality and breathtaking natural beauty.

In a heartfelt thread on X, he shared his unforgettable experience of visiting India. Mr Huber praised the warmth and hospitality of the Indian people and promised to return in 2025. However, he also acknowledged that India can be a challenging destination for first-time visitors, conceding that "India is not for beginners." Notably, the phrase has become a popular warning for foreigners, cautioning them about the potential culture shocks they may encounter in the vibrant and diverse country.

"I stayed in Dharamshala and loved every minute with my bhais. Here's my raw and unfiltered experience in India," he wrote on X.

India is NOT for beginners.



100% true.

I stayed in Dharamshala and loved every minute with my bhais.

(Yes — we even played football on the mountain top!)

Here's my raw and unfiltered experience in India: 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/iDc3ydParZ — Samuel 🦤 (🧱,🔥) (@samuellhuber) December 23, 2024

After arriving in Delhi, Mr Huber and his fellow Farcaster fellowship participants embarked on a road trip to Dharamshala. However, their journey took an unexpected turn when a tyre blew out, forcing them to spend the night in their car. Fortunately, their fortunes changed upon arriving in Dharamshala. Samuel was captivated by the town's breathtaking natural beauty and indulged in local cuisine. As he explored the city, he was struck by the warmth and kindness of the locals.

"Next few days, we collectively explored so many places. I must say: a beautiful place with lovely people out there. The locals were so nice to us," he wrote.

Mr Huber praised Indian developers and the country's thriving crypto scene. Despite being in Dharamshala for a fellowship focused on building and coding, Mr Huber and his group made time for leisure activities, including playing football on a mountaintop and flying a drone.

The German tourist also wore a traditional kurta, a gift from his fellow builders, and completed the challenging Triund trek. Reflecting on his experience, Mr Huber expressed his eagerness to return to India in 2025, reunite with his friends, and continue exploring the country's beauty and culture.

"Finally, on my last day, we climbed Triund together. Words can't describe the feeling. Deeply grateful for everyone involved! Can't wait to go back to the bhais in India 2025," he concluded.

Reacting to his post, one user wrote, "Thank you for wilfully sharing this, I agree some foreigners go through nightmarish experiences and we as Indians are sorry for that but very few like you share the good ones. Thank you." Another person wrote, "love the story, spectacular place, amazing people!"