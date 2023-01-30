Gerard Butler Reveals That He Nearly Killed Hilary Swank On 'P.S. I Love You' Set

Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler starred in the film in 2007

On a recent episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Hollywood actor Gerard Butler admitted that he "nearly killed" Hilary Swank while filming the 2007 popular film, 'PS I Love You,' as per a report in Variety.

Mr Butler's character appears to have been asked to dance shirtless with a pair of suspenders. He said on the show, "You know the scene where I'm dancing and I (am wearing) suspenders? I shot that scene for a day and a half, and I had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders." He continued, "At one point, the clip, which was a crocodile clip, got stuck in the television as I'm crawling towards her, and she's right in front of me, laughing hysterically."

Mr Butler added that the clip was so dangerous that the camera crew devised plastic covers as protection. "The camera people had these plastic fronts to protect themselves from this crocodile because I had to ping it, and it would go (flying) past my face. I'm crawling towards the bed, it gets stuck, it releases, flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head," he said.

He said that he started crying after the incident took place. "I mean, I cut her open. You could even see the teeth of the (crocodile). She had to get taken to the hospital. I'm just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks, and I just started crying," he said. "I scarred Hilary Swank. I almost took her eye out, and I just made a fool of myself for two days," Mr Butler further explained.

The actress was taken to the hospital and later recovered from the accident, as per Variety. The Scottish actor said Ms Swank has forgiven him for whatever happened that day on the sets of the film.

