Ganesh Idol Strikes Allu Arjun's Iconic Pushpa Pose, Gets Mixed Reactions

Pictures and videos of Lord Ganesh idols, dressed in all-white kurta pyjama as Pushpa Raj, have been shared by fans on social media.

A Ganesha idol striking the iconic pose from the movie Pushpa:The Rise.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began today across the country. As it's time to welcome Lord Ganesh in our homes and pandals, movie-inspired idols have started making their way to the markets. Artisans have over the years given filmy touch to idols of gods and goddesses, and this time it was the turn of actor Allu Arjun, and his iconic pose from the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Pictures and videos of a Ganesh idol, dressed in all-white kurta pyjama as Pushpa Raj, have been shared by fans on social media. Don't miss the signature Pushpa pose of the idol.

The Pushpa-inspired Ganesh idols have created a lot of buzz on social media with users chipping in with interesting comments.

Referring to the "main jhukega nahi (I won't bow down)" dialogue from the film, a user commented on a similar post by news agency ANI, saying that in reality Pushpa will have to bow before Lord Ganesh.

However, all were not happy. 

Not just Pushpa, Lord Ganesh's idols this year were also inspired by a particular scene from SS Rajamouli-directed RRR.  

Picture of idols with similarities to actor Ram Charan's Alluri Sitarama Raju character in the film have surfaced online. 

