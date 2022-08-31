Ganesh Idol Strikes Allu Arjun's Iconic Pushpa Pose, Gets Mixed Reactions

A Ganesha idol striking the iconic pose from the movie Pushpa:The Rise.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began today across the country. As it's time to welcome Lord Ganesh in our homes and pandals, movie-inspired idols have started making their way to the markets. Artisans have over the years given filmy touch to idols of gods and goddesses, and this time it was the turn of actor Allu Arjun, and his iconic pose from the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

. @Alluarjun Film roles & Ganesh Idols

Never Ending Festival VIBE!! 🔥🔥🤩



This time In Pushpa Raj Avatar 🌟#GaneshChaturthi2022@PushpaMoviepic.twitter.com/3SUdPTADM3 — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) August 30, 2022

Pictures and videos of a Ganesh idol, dressed in all-white kurta pyjama as Pushpa Raj, have been shared by fans on social media. Don't miss the signature Pushpa pose of the idol.

The Pushpa-inspired Ganesh idols have created a lot of buzz on social media with users chipping in with interesting comments.

Referring to the "main jhukega nahi (I won't bow down)" dialogue from the film, a user commented on a similar post by news agency ANI, saying that in reality Pushpa will have to bow before Lord Ganesh.

But reality is pushpa ko ganpati ke samne jhukna padega...... ???????????? — VISHNU SUWARNKAR (@VishnuSuwarnkar) August 31, 2022

However, all were not happy.

This is not good! — Sachin Pandey (@kindadiplomatic) August 30, 2022

I don't like it this way. — ravi somarapu (@ravisomarapu) August 31, 2022

Not just Pushpa, Lord Ganesh's idols this year were also inspired by a particular scene from SS Rajamouli-directed RRR.

Insane Craze of @AlwaysRamCharan 🙏



RamCharan's character from RRR has dominated this year's Ganesh chaturdhi with lot of Alluri idols 🙌#HappyGaneshChaturthi#ManOfMassesRamCharanpic.twitter.com/MmBSQxQdzT — ℝ𝕠𝕙𝕚𝕥 🏹 ℝℂ 🏇 (@im_RCult) August 31, 2022

Picture of idols with similarities to actor Ram Charan's Alluri Sitarama Raju character in the film have surfaced online.