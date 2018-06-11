ICYMI: This Pic Of Merkel, Trump From G7 Summit Launched A Thousand Memes

First, take a look at the picture Ms Merkel posted on Instagram on Saturday. She captioned it: "Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions."
Since being posted, the photo has been 'liked' over 63,400 times and has racked up thousands of comments.
The photo, unsurprisingly, took off on social media, spawning memes and funny caption contests.
We scoured the Internet to bring you the 10 best memes:
"Just tell us what Vladimir has on you. Maybe we can help." pic.twitter.com/DLc7YJFXqT— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) June 10, 2018
When everyone knows you ate the last slice of but you refuse to admit it. pic.twitter.com/8oJhNh4KaP— Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 10, 2018
I don't care if you only had a starter. We all agreed to split the bill equally. #G7pic.twitter.com/6vXsxiqdtX— Vicki Young (@BBCVickiYoung) June 9, 2018
The photo everyone's talking about.... #G7pic.twitter.com/dlqjHaPRCK— Sally Pepper (@SallyPepperBeeb) June 10, 2018
Best. photoshop. Ever. #g7pic.twitter.com/B7Fzkk7D52— Daniel Emery (@DemeryUK) June 10, 2018
G7 Summit pic.twitter.com/HAiFItZn0q— Professional Heckler (@HecklerForever) June 10, 2018
Literally EVERY image of an adult scolding a defiant and petulant child. https://t.co/YPcPPK1ZL7— Nicholas A. Ferroni (@NicholasFerroni) June 9, 2018
When Art History comes for you. pic.twitter.com/kCeq9nLqiy— Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) June 10, 2018
The last Covfefe. #Trump#G7#TrumpKimSummit#TrumpKim#covfefepic.twitter.com/OhZztddQEp— Leah Jacob (@LeeahJacob) June 10, 2018
News agency AFP reports that the photo was taken by Jezco Denzel, a photographer who works for the German government and a previous winner of the prestigious World Press Photo award.
Another photo that went viral from the G7 summit summit was from a meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Macron. The two leaders have previously shared a very long, very awkward handshake. But a photo from Friday shows how the French President turned part of Mr Trump's hand pale with a blood-squeezing grip. Another photo appears to show the 71-year-old US President wincing slightly as he struggles to get to grips with his 40-year-old counterpart.
