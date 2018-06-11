ICYMI: This Pic Of Merkel, Trump From G7 Summit Launched A Thousand Memes

German Chancellor Angela Merkel posted the picture featuring US President Donald Trump from the G7 summit on Instagram. Social media immediately turned it into a hilarious meme. We bring you the 10 best memes.

ICYMI: This Pic Of Merkel, Trump From G7 Summit Launched A Thousand Memes

G7 summit 2018: German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to US President Donald Trump (Handout via Reuters)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel posted an extraordinary picture from this weekend's G7 summit in Canada. The image captures a stern-looking Ms Merkel stood surrounded by other world leaders - including Japan's Shinzo Abe, France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Teresa May - all staring at a seated US President Donald Trump, the only person seated with his arms crossed. And while different perspectives of the exact same moment were captured by several photographers, it was the German one that went massively viral. The German leader's commanding presence and Mr Trump's defiant posture immediately caught the Internet's attention and the photo was quickly turned into a hilarious meme. 

First, take a look at the picture Ms Merkel posted on Instagram on Saturday. She captioned it: "Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions." 
 


Since being posted, the photo has been 'liked' over 63,400 times and has racked up thousands of comments. 

The photo, unsurprisingly, took off on social media, spawning memes and funny caption contests. 

We scoured the Internet to bring you the 10 best memes:
          

News agency AFP reports that the photo was taken by Jezco Denzel, a photographer who works for the German government and a previous winner of the prestigious World Press Photo award. 

The two-day G7 summit began on Friday with leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States coming together in Canada's Quebec. 

Another photo that went viral from the G7 summit summit was from a meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Macron. The two leaders have previously shared a very long, very awkward handshake. But a photo from Friday shows how the French President turned part of Mr Trump's hand pale with a blood-squeezing grip. Another photo  appears to show the 71-year-old US President wincing slightly as he struggles to get to grips with his 40-year-old counterpart. 

