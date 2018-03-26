From Wheelchairs To Guide Dogs, Apple Moves To Make Emojis More Inclusive

Apple has proposed a series of new emojis to better represent people with disabilities

New: Apple has submitted a proposal to Unicode for accessibility emojis including people in wheelchairs, service dogs, and prosthetic limbs. If approved, they'll be on phones next year https://t.co/ic87QRkDpjpic.twitter.com/d7NISQR0me — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) March 23, 2018

This is fantastic! EVERYONE SHOULD BE REPRESENTED!!!!

(I'm only ashamed that I, myself, never pondered these missing emojis before. ) — MommyMagic (@MommyMagic111) March 23, 2018

Ok this is actually awesome. Why has it taken this long though? — Emmy Morrison (@Emmyliu9) March 24, 2018

Inclusion feels so good to those that are finally included... this makes me happy... Thank you! — Ahmed_1980 (@Nafarat100100) March 24, 2018

Whoa, I like it a lot! Especially the idea of depicting signs (sign language) within emoji. There are tons of useful ones that could easily be represented. Super cool! — Edi (@theoriginaledi) March 24, 2018