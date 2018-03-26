From Wheelchairs To Guide Dogs, Apple Moves To Make Emojis More Inclusive

Apple has suggested the introduction of 13 new emojis including a man and woman walking with a cane, signing they are deaf, using mechanical and manual wheelchairs as well an ear with a hearing aid, a prosthetic arm and leg. The proposed emojis also include a guide dog and a service dog.
The proposed emojis were first reported by Emojipedia:
New: Apple has submitted a proposal to Unicode for accessibility emojis including people in wheelchairs, service dogs, and prosthetic limbs. If approved, they'll be on phones next year https://t.co/ic87QRkDpjpic.twitter.com/d7NISQR0me— Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) March 23, 2018
In its proposal, Apple said very few of the current emoji options "speak to the life experiences of those with disabilities."
"Diversifying the options available helps fill a significant gap and provides a more inclusive experience for all," the tech giant added.
Apple also hinted that these emojis were just a starting point, saying that the potential emojis are "not meant to be a comprehensive list of all possible depictions of disabilities, but to provide an initial starting point for greater representation for diversity within the emoji universe."
If approved, The Verge reports that the emojis will be put on a shortlist of candidates for Emoji 12.0, due to be released in 2019.
This is fantastic! EVERYONE SHOULD BE REPRESENTED!!!!— MommyMagic (@MommyMagic111) March 23, 2018
(I'm only ashamed that I, myself, never pondered these missing emojis before. )
Ok this is actually awesome. Why has it taken this long though?— Emmy Morrison (@Emmyliu9) March 24, 2018
Inclusion feels so good to those that are finally included... this makes me happy... Thank you!— Ahmed_1980 (@Nafarat100100) March 24, 2018
Whoa, I like it a lot! Especially the idea of depicting signs (sign language) within emoji. There are tons of useful ones that could easily be represented. Super cool!— Edi (@theoriginaledi) March 24, 2018
Apple worked with the American Council of the Blind, the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, and the National Association of the Deaf to create the emojis, reports Time.
