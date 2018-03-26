From Wheelchairs To Guide Dogs, Apple Moves To Make Emojis More Inclusive

Apple wants to introduce new emojis to better represent people with disabilities

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 26, 2018 17:28 IST
New Delhi:  Apple has proposed a series of "accessibility" emojis "to better represent individuals with disabilities," according to a proposal submitted to the Unicode Consortium, the group responsible for approving new emojis. Emojis of people using wheelchairs, hearing aids, and prosthetics are among the proposed options. The proposal has been met with enthusiasm and excitement on social media, with many calling it a "long overdue" move.

Apple has suggested the introduction of 13 new emojis including a man and woman walking with a cane, signing they are deaf, using mechanical and manual wheelchairs as well an ear with a hearing aid, a prosthetic arm and leg. The proposed emojis also include a guide dog and a service dog. 

The proposed emojis were first reported by Emojipedia:
 

In its proposal, Apple said very few of the current emoji options "speak to the life experiences of those with disabilities."

"Diversifying the options available helps fill a significant gap and provides a more inclusive experience for all," the tech giant added.

Apple also hinted that these emojis were just a starting point, saying that the potential emojis are "not meant to be a comprehensive list of all possible depictions of disabilities, but to provide an initial starting point for greater representation for diversity within the emoji universe." 

If approved, The Verge reports that the emojis will be put on a shortlist of candidates for Emoji 12.0, due to be released in 2019.

The move towards more inclusive emojis has been welcomed on social media:
    

Apple worked with the American Council of the Blind, the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, and the National Association of the Deaf to create the emojis, reports Time.

