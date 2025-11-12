From Johnny Depp to Taylor Swift: Chinese Girl's Celebrity Transformations Go Viral

A Chinese makeup artist has taken the internet by storm after showcasing her astonishing ability to transform herself into world-famous celebrities using nothing but makeup and props. In a now-viral video, she flawlessly morphs from Hollywood actor Johnny Depp to pop icon Taylor Swift, leaving viewers stunned by the accuracy of her recreations.

The clip begins with the artist applying facial makeup and using small props, including Depp's signature moustache, goatee, and rugged attire, to mirror the actor's appearance. Her attention to detail, from facial expressions to costume elements, creates a near-perfect resemblance to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

Watch the video here:

Chinese girl uses make up to transform into whoever she wants tohttps://t.co/ScQfJq85wF — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 11, 2025

In the middle of the video, she transformed into Scarlett Johansson's iconic Lucy look.

In the third part of the video, she begins transforming into Taylor Swift. Using wigs, light-toned makeup, and blue contact lenses, she captures the singer's signature soft look and bright smile.

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration, praising the artist's remarkable skill and creativity.

One viewer quipped, "Movie studios should hire her for their makeup departments or the CIA for spy disguises!" Another joked, "This is the right way to show up to family get-togethers."

A third described the transformation as "a trial run of beauty into beast into superstar and back," while another humorously added, "She could turn into Kim Jong Un and instantly rule the country."

The video continues to gain traction across multiple platforms, amassing millions of views and cementing the artist's reputation for extraordinary transformation talent.