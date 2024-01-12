From India to Australia, Cyclist Captures Diverse Beauty On Two Wheels

Ashish Jerry Choudhary is from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

Ashish Jerry Choudhary is on an amazing adventure, riding his bicycle all the way from India to Australia. He's sharing incredible videos on his Instagram account, @jerrychoudhary, giving us a special look at different cultures and beautiful landscapes in each country he visits. With just his bike, a backpack, and a big love for adventure, Mr Jerry shares updates about his journey.

According to my Instagram account, Mr Jerry is a travel vlogger and a graduate of Delhi University. On his page, he spreads a message encouraging people to use bicycles as a means to contribute to environmental conservation.

Ashish Jerry Choudhary, 26, from an Army family in Budania village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, is on a mission to promote environmental awareness, especially discouraging the use of plastics, by talking to students of schools and educational institutions in the countries he is visiting, according to news agency PTI.



As he crosses borders, Jerry makes sure to film his meetings with local people, the stunning views, and the occasional challenge he faces. It's like a virtual tour for people sitting at home. The videos show a mix of cultures as Jerry pedals through countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. It's a visual treat, capturing the unique vibe of each place he explores.

Jerry Choudhary's Instagram account has turned into a lively center of anticipation, with followers eagerly waiting for every new video he shares. The comments section is filled with praise for his bravery, curiosity, and talent for finding happiness in the midst of his journey.