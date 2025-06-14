French Restaurant Fines Diners Rs 1,500 For Dining Mistakes, Sparks Outrage

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A restaurant in Amboise, France, has introduced a fine for incorrect reservation numbers.

The owner, Olivier Vincent, aims to reduce no-shows and unexpected guest additions.

A charge of 15 Euros will apply for each missing or extra guest at Lilot restaurant.

A small restaurant in Amboise, France, has stirred controversy after its owner announced a new policy to fine customers for arriving with a different number of guests than stated in their reservation. Olivier Vincent, chef and manager of L'ilot, a 20-seat eatery, introduced the 15 Euro (approximately Rs 1500) charge per missing or extra person to tackle what he calls a "weekly" issue.

Frustrated by frequent no-shows or unexpected additions to booked tables, Vincent said the move is meant to make customers more responsible and respectful of restaurant operations. In a Facebook post, he informed patrons that the new rule would be enforced moving forward.

In a statement (translated from French) on Facebook about the new rule, Olivier explained, "The L'Ilot restaurant announces a change. From now on, if you do not come to the number of guests for whom you have booked, 15 euros will be charged per person. Missing or in addition. Thank you for understanding."

The caption of the post simply states, "Without warning, obviously.....".

Olivier told the Daily Mail that the charge could easily be avoided by people calling the restaurant to let them know about the change in numbers before arriving, especially as most have "their phones on them 24/7".

Hundreds of people commented on the social media post to share their thoughts on the fine, with some claiming the restaurant is 'right' to do this, but others suggesting the charge is 'problematic' as it doesn't account for emergencies.

Aurelie Civrais said, "I understand the background of the message, but the form may not be the right one. Emergencies exist. You are not going to give yourself great publicity. Even if the abuse exists, you go a little too hard. Imagine an emergency doctor who can't join his family for a meal or someone who has a family emergency."