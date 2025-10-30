French Groom Sells 26 Ad Spots On His Tuxedo To Cover Wedding Costs, Internet Applauds Creativity

Dagobert Renouf, a French startup founder from Lille, found a creative way to fund his wedding by turning his tuxedo into an advertising canvas. He sold 26 sponsorship spots to tech startups, each paying to have their logo printed directly on his suit. On October 25, Dagobert Renouf tied the knot in a ceremony, while wearing a tuxedo covered in ads from more than 20 companies. In total, 26 startups took part in the sponsorship initiative, representing a range of sectors including AI, SaaS, and software tools. Among the contributors was Renouf's own company, CompAi, which also had its logo featured on the suit.

Renouf said the goal wasn't just to raise money but to turn a moment from his personal life into something fun and memorable for the tech community.

"Big thanks to the 26 startups who helped us pay for our wedding, it was a beautiful day," he wrote on X, while sharing pictures of the unique tuxedo.

Big thanks to the 26 startups who helped us pay for our wedding, it was a beautiful day 😍 (full cinematic video coming soon) pic.twitter.com/2LDcrjjws5 — Dagobert - Corporate sellout 👔 (@dagorenouf) October 26, 2025

It all began in July when Renouf revealed his unconventional plan to cover wedding costs by selling ad space on his tuxedo. Staying true to the idea, he partnered with a tailor to redesign his suit jacket, which was later embroidered with patches from the startups that bought in. Within weeks, most of the slots were snapped up, and Renouf sent his custom tuxedo off for stitching.

Currently getting people to sponsor my wedding and pass it as business expense under advertising. Sold 7 spots today. https://t.co/p8tK3q1rWl pic.twitter.com/i2OmLlTKnp — Dagobert - Corporate sellout 👔 (@dagorenouf) July 24, 2025

While some praised his hustle and creativity, others questioned the optics of turning a personal milestone into a branding opportunity. One user wrote, "Love this! Startup teamwork even at a wedding. What a way to celebrate community. Wishing you both continued success (and excited for the cinematic drop)."

Another commented, "This is so damn funny and cool,", while a third added, "Damn u got balls of steel to go through with this idea! Props to you. Congrats on the wedding,"

A fourth said, "The most successful marketing campaign of the year award goes to you."