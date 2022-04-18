French Dancer's Bharatnatyam On 'Snehithane Snehithane' Delights Internet

Jika adds his Bharatnatyam moves to "Snehithane Snehithane".

It's very hard to resist a peppy dance number. And when an Instagram influencer adds his touch to the trending beats, you get a viral hit.

The same thing happened with "Snehithane Snehithane" - a song from Tamil film Alaipayuthey which released in the year 2000. Jika, a French dancer and an Instagram influencer, picked up a remixed version of the song doing the rounds on the internet and presented a Baratnatyam dance along with some of his friends.

He shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "I tried the Bharatanatyam dance." He joined forces with popular Indian dancer and choreographer Shanti and Emile Travis.

Since being posted three days ago, the video has received more than 18,000 likes.

Instagram users from all over the world has flooded their love in beautiful comments.

"Amazing!" said one user. "Excellent execution bro," commented another.

Some people demanded he should pick a song from their native language.

This is not for the first time that Jika has performed on an Indian song, he keeps on entertaining his fans with many such posts. Jika's last video on an Indian song "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" in an empty stadium also went viral.

That video was viewed more than 90,000 times and received 24,000 likes. Jika was seen performing the signature step, which was hailed by social media.

He also chose 'Sami Sami' from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise as one of his dance numbers. In one of the recent posts, Jika picked another Bollywood song "Dil Dooba" with a mashup of few other songs.