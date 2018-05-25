Dealers Tried To Sell Drugs To Undercover Cops, Arrested Two "clearly inexperienced" dealers came up to a group of plain clothes officers and asked "if the goods were for them"

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dealers walked up to undercover cops and offered them 67 kilogrammes of cannabis (Representational Image) Bobigny, France: Undercover French officers could hardly believe their luck this week when two dealers they were tailing walked up to them and offered them 67 kilogrammes of cannabis.



The unlikely encounter took place Wednesday evening in the northern Paris suburb of Bondy, where a group of plain clothes officers were discreetly watching a stolen car.



Two "clearly inexperienced" dealers came up to them and asked "if the goods were for them", police sources told AFP.



The officers replied in the affirmative and then used tasers to immobilise and arrest the pair, who were transporting 67 kilogrammes of cannabis resin, the sources said.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)









Undercover French officers could hardly believe their luck this week when two dealers they were tailing walked up to them and offered them 67 kilogrammes of cannabis.The unlikely encounter took place Wednesday evening in the northern Paris suburb of Bondy, where a group of plain clothes officers were discreetly watching a stolen car.Two "clearly inexperienced" dealers came up to them and asked "if the goods were for them", police sources told AFP. The officers replied in the affirmative and then used tasers to immobilise and arrest the pair, who were transporting 67 kilogrammes of cannabis resin, the sources said.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter