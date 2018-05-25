Dealers Tried To Sell Drugs To Undercover Cops, Arrested

The unlikely encounter took place Wednesday evening in the northern Paris suburb of Bondy, where a group of plain clothes officers were discreetly watching a stolen car.
Two "clearly inexperienced" dealers came up to them and asked "if the goods were for them", police sources told AFP.
CommentsThe officers replied in the affirmative and then used tasers to immobilise and arrest the pair, who were transporting 67 kilogrammes of cannabis resin, the sources said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
trending news