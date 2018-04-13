Weatherman, Sick Of People Complaining About The Cold, Loses Cool On Air

Of course, not everyone likes to be told it's going to be yet another cold and dreary day. Especially not the anchors at Fox 17.
Sick of hearing his colleagues moan and complain each time his weather segment (predicting, you guessed it, cold weather) ended a weatherman sort of lost it on air.
The video makes for a hilarious viewing though, we promise.
Garry Frank, who presents the weather each morning on Fox 17, simply couldn't take being the bearer of bad news any more.
"You guys are dragging me down. Every time I get done with the seven-day (forecast), you guys are like, 'UGHHH, GOSHH, AHHH,'" he moaned on air. "What do you want me to do, lie to you?"
Luckily, the morning meteorologist had a sense of humour about the whole thing, tweeting the clip to his 2,300 followers.
Even though it's my job to give them the information (even with warmer temps in the forecast,) they still complain!! I've HAD it!!! Hahaha pic.twitter.com/UcUiuufcL1— Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) April 10, 2018
Netizens loved his mini-meltdown.
Comments
"I hope he gets a raise," wrote a third.
