Weatherman, Sick Of People Complaining About The Cold, Loses Cool On Air

This poor weather presenter was the opposite of "Thanda, thanda, cool, cool" on live television

Offbeat | | Updated: April 13, 2018 15:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Weatherman, Sick Of People Complaining About The Cold, Loses Cool On Air

A weather presenter, sick of hearing people complain about the cold, had a mini-meltdown on live TV

While most of India is already feeling the heat as the mercury rises, parts of the United States are still dealing with freezing temperatures thanks to snowstorms and blizzards. One such place is the midwestern state of Michigan.

Of course, not everyone likes to be told it's going to be yet another cold and dreary day. Especially not the anchors at Fox 17.

Sick of hearing his colleagues moan and complain each time his weather segment (predicting, you guessed it, cold weather) ended a weatherman sort of lost it on air. 

The video makes for a hilarious viewing though, we promise.

Garry Frank, who presents the weather each morning on Fox 17, simply couldn't take being the bearer of bad news any more.

"You guys are dragging me down. Every time I get done with the seven-day (forecast), you guys are like, 'UGHHH, GOSHH, AHHH,'" he moaned on air. "What do you want me to do, lie to you?" 

Luckily, the morning meteorologist had a sense of humour about the whole thing, tweeting the clip to his 2,300 followers.
 
Netizens loved his mini-meltdown. 

Comments
"Best rant ever on the weather!" laughed one person. "Me, at work, every morning. Thank you Garry Frank for expressing America's true feelings in the cold, cold, AM," added another.

"I hope he gets a raise," wrote a third.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Funnyweatherman

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018IPL 2018Asifa CaseKathua Rape CaseTech ConclaveWater Crisis In IndiaNavjot Singh SidhuDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................