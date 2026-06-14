Former SpaceX Welder's Rs 8.6 Lakh Stock Grant Turns Into Rs 8.6 Crore Fortune After Historic IPO

A former SpaceX welder has become a crorepati after the company's historic stock market debut, highlighting how employee share ownership has transformed the lives of thousands of workers. According to CBS News, Juan Hernandez joined SpaceX in 2015 as a welder after hearing about the opportunity from a friend. At the time, he knew very little about the company and viewed it as just another contract job.

The situation changed dramatically after SpaceX completed its record-breaking $75 billion (around Rs 6.45 lakh crore) initial public offering. Hernandez, who spent nearly a decade at the company before moving to Blue Origin, now owns about 6,500 SpaceX shares. With the stock closing at $160.95 per share (around Rs 13,840 per share) after its debut, his holdings are worth more than $1 million (around Rs 8.6 crore).

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Speaking to CBS News, Hernandez said the company initially offered him stock worth around $10,000 (around Rs 8.6 lakh) when he was hired. He admitted that he paid little attention to the offer because none of his previous jobs had provided employee shares.

During his time at SpaceX, Hernandez helped build launch infrastructure and later rose to a supervisory role. He said employee ownership creates a stronger sense of responsibility because workers feel directly connected to the company's success.

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Despite his newfound wealth, Hernandez said he has no plans to stop working. Instead, he wants to focus on teaching his children about investing and long-term financial planning. He has already encouraged his teenage daughter to begin learning about the stock market.

SpaceX's blockbuster market debut has reportedly created thousands of employee millionaires as shares surged following the company's Nasdaq listing. The IPO, regarded as the largest in history, also significantly increased the wealth of founder Elon Musk.

Hernandez said he remains grateful for the opportunity and believes the company's success has created life-changing financial opportunities for ordinary workers and their families.