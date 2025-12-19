Advertisement
Foreigners Teach Bikers In Pune To Follow Traffic Rules On Footpaths

In the video, two foreigners can be seen stopping a bike on the sidewalk and turning it back onto the road.

Read Time: 2 mins

The video quickly went viral on social media and gained reactions from viewers.
  • Two foreigners in Pune were seen urging locals to follow traffic rules in a viral video
  • They stopped a bike on the sidewalk and directed it back onto the road for safety
  • The foreigners interacted with drivers to promote responsible driving and road safety
A video that recently surfaced on social media has caught the attention of many, showing two foreigners encouraging locals in Pune to follow traffic rules. In the video, two foreigners can be seen stopping a bike on the sidewalk and turning it back onto the road. Their efforts highlight the importance of responsible driving and road safety.

Watch Video Here:

One foreigner is seen stopping the bike and asking the driver to take the right-of-way. He is accompanied by another person, who helps remind locals about safe driving. The pair constantly interacted with the drivers to ensure that rules are followed.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly went viral on social media and gained reactions from viewers. Many praised the efforts made by the foreigners, while others suggested that civic responsibility should be taught to children from school. 

Users said that such awareness campaigns can help reduce traffic violations and increase road safety in the city.

Another user noted, "Civic sense going nowhere in our country."

"Shameful thing to watch," added a third user.

A fouth user wrote, "We should give free hand to the police."

This incident has highlighted one of the major issues of the society. Social media users have praised the foreigners for their efforts. 

