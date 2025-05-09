Foreign Tourist Offers Delhi Auto Driver Rs 2,000 After He Refuses Fare, Wholesome Moment Goes Viral

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A viral video shows a foreign woman interacting kindly with a driver. The Delhi auto rickshaw driver refuses fare, saying, "It's okay, go ahead." The woman offers Rs 2,000 in gratitude for the driver's generosity.

A video of a wholesome interaction between a foreign woman and an auto rickshaw driver in Delhi is going viral on social media. In the clip, shared on Instagram, the woman Tara Ingram asks the auto driver for change after a ride. But in a kind gesture, the driver refuses to take fare money. Instead, he instantly replies in Hindi, "Koi baat nahi, jaaiye aap (It's okay, go ahead.)". Then, in a bid to reassure her, he switches to English and tells her, "Don't worry".

Surprised by his gesture, the woman then confirms, "Are you sure?" Just then, a passerby who overheared the conversation steps in and says, "Yes, ma'am". Ms Ingram then requests the man to translate her message to the auto driver, saying that she was profoundly touched by the driver's kindness and honesty. She also says she wants to do something generous in return and insists on giving him Rs 2,000.

"That's very, very kind of him. I wanna do something nice for him. I'm gonna give him something for his kindness," she says. As the man translates her words, the auto driver appears humbled. "May your family be blessed," the woman says. To which, the driver tells her that he has four children.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 221,000 likes and over 2 million views. In the comments section, Instagram users praised both the auto driver's selflessness and the woman's generous gesture.

"Hey girl! I Just wanted to remind you how amazing you are. Your kindness and generosity bring so much joy to everyone around you, and you make the world better with everything you do. I'm lucky to have you as my best friend. Keep shining your light!" wrote one user.

"You won't know this but you would have possibly paid off this entire day's earnings! It wouldn't have made a financial difference to you but it would have made A LOT of difference for him! Keep up the positive vibes," commented another.

"Won million hearts + blessings," expressed a third. "Thanks for showing the good things about India while Western media focuses only on the other side. I hope you have enjoyed your time there," commented another.