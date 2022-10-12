For Anand Mahindra's Latest Twitter Quiz, A Tractor Replica Reward

The industrialist also shared photos of a miniature replica of the tractor and offered it as a gift to whosoever answers his questions right

The video shows several Mahindra tractors lined up on a roadside.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has, on several occasions, showcased his ability to fascinate the Internet with unique social media posts. Today, he shared a video of Mahindra tractors and asked his followers to guess which country it was from. He even promised a reward for the first person to answer it correctly.

The video shared by Mr Mahindra on Twitter shows several red colour tractors lined up on a roadside. A tableau could also been at a distance.

"These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this?" the Mahindra Group chairman asked on Twitter. Alongside the clip, he also shared photos of a miniature replica of the tractor that he offered to give as reward.

“I'll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic,” he wrote.

At the time of writing this, the clip amassed nearly 3 lakh views on Twitter and prompted users to come up with a flurry of responses.

"Anand Sir, this is "Germany". It's a holiday to celebrate the autumn Ernte ("harvest"), as well as show appreciation to God and people working in Landwirtschaft ("agriculture"). People who are in a position to do so are also encouraged to give to the poor," wrote a user.

Another guessed it could be South Africa.

Some seemed way too confident and specific with their answers.

Many pointed out the popular Oktoberfest festival in Germany.

"Germany. Even if the answer is wrong I need this sir," wrote a user.

So, where do you think the video is from?

