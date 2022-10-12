For Anand Mahindra's Latest Twitter Quiz, A Tractor Replica Reward

The video shows several Mahindra tractors lined up on a roadside.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has, on several occasions, showcased his ability to fascinate the Internet with unique social media posts. Today, he shared a video of Mahindra tractors and asked his followers to guess which country it was from. He even promised a reward for the first person to answer it correctly.

The video shared by Mr Mahindra on Twitter shows several red colour tractors lined up on a roadside. A tableau could also been at a distance.

"These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this?" the Mahindra Group chairman asked on Twitter. Alongside the clip, he also shared photos of a miniature replica of the tractor that he offered to give as reward.

“I'll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic,” he wrote.

These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I'll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic. pic.twitter.com/TkA1Y5AlwD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2022

At the time of writing this, the clip amassed nearly 3 lakh views on Twitter and prompted users to come up with a flurry of responses.

"Anand Sir, this is "Germany". It's a holiday to celebrate the autumn Ernte ("harvest"), as well as show appreciation to God and people working in Landwirtschaft ("agriculture"). People who are in a position to do so are also encouraged to give to the poor," wrote a user.

It's a holiday to celebrate the autumn Ernte (“harvest”), as well as show appreciation to God and people working in Landwirtschaft (“agriculture”). People who are in a position to do so are also encouraged to give to the poor. — Varun Chauhan ???????? (@1111Varun) October 12, 2022

Another guessed it could be South Africa.

South Africa it looks like. — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) October 12, 2022

Some seemed way too confident and specific with their answers.

DISTRICT:-Recklinghausen — Nikhil_dular (@nicksdular) October 12, 2022

Many pointed out the popular Oktoberfest festival in Germany.

These scenes are from Germany and they are riding it during "Oktoberfest" which returned after 2 years of COVID induced lockdown — Vikash Shah (@vikash_shah) October 12, 2022

"Germany. Even if the answer is wrong I need this sir," wrote a user.

Germany! Even if answer is wrong i need this sir ☺️ — dipesh (@dipeshan88) October 12, 2022

So, where do you think the video is from?