Watch: Food Robot That Serves Hummus, Pita Bread, And Dahi Papdi Chaat

As Ankit Vengurlekar munched on the dish, he looked delighted by its flavor.

Ankit Vengurlekar, the Director and Editor-in-Chief of CoinSwitch Kuber, a cryptocurrency exchange platform established in 2017 in Bengaluru, has posted a video of a "Resto from future," which is a food robot.

Mr Vengurlekar shared the video of the new food tech evolution on LikedIn with the caption: "Does your office have a food robot? Because CoinSwitch Kuber surely does! That's how cool we are. I ordered Pita crisps with Hummus (easy to get right), but the Dahi papdi chaat blew my mind. It was delicious. Both dishes cost a total of ₹178. The #foodtech evolution is upon us!"





While feasting on the food, he appreciated the taste of it. He talked about the multiple cuisines the robot can serve.

The video instantly became very popular among Mr. Vengurlekar's LinkedIn contacts, and it received several reposts and comments.

"Do you allow visitors? I couldn't hold but to ask you directly... Can I come? And the best part after seeing this video was, the co-founder is an Indian. Rajagopal Natarajan what an innovation… Amazing," one user commented.

Impressed by the future tech evolution, another user wrote, "The future is here! I loved this so much! This technology is soon going to be a changemaker. I heard there are Idli vending machines too."

The third LinkedIn contact wrote: "77% of India's population needs Bhelpuri, Panipuri, and Sevpuri robot machines."

A user commented on the only hurdle in front of this machine, "This is mind-blowing, quick delivery, hygienic, and looks delicious. The only problem I see is fussy eaters".