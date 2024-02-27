'Follow Someone Home': Quirky Traffic Signboard In Bengaluru Draws Attention

This well-meaning safety reminder backfired due to a curious design choice

A 'peculiar' traffic signboard in Bengaluru city has drawn social media attention. Despite a thoughtful message behind it, a traffic sign designed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now gone viral for its humorous misinterpretation.

The unexpected directive that read, "Follow Someone Home" made the drivers do a double-take. While a closer look revealed the full message on the signboard saying "Follow traffic rules. Someone is waiting at home for you," this well-meaning safety reminder backfired due to a curious design choice. The vastly different font sizes between the initial directive and the rest of the message caused confusion and amusement among passersby.

Posted on X by user Sumukh Rao, the peculiar traffic signboard has caught the attention of the netizens. "Whoever thought this was a good sign to put up??? Reads so bad when driving past and you don't see the text in the smaller font," reads the caption.

The signboard was spotted near Cubbon Park.

See the viral post here:

Whoever thought this was a good sign to put up??? Reads so bad when driving past and you don't see the text in the smaller font 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2KJF3imLRa — Sumukh Rao (@RaoSumukh) February 25, 2024

The internet had a field day with the sign's blunder, with users turning it into a humorous online conversation.

A user joked, "Boys be like: we don't need any instructions to do what we usually do."

"Authorities and their script writers completely out of sync in terms of requirements and functionality," another user wrote on X.

"Memeworthy material," the third user wrote.

"Follow someone home. Sounds creepy," the fourth user commented.

"They are promoting something else," the fifth user remarked.