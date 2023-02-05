'Flying Boat In India': Video Showing Picturesque Crystal-Clear River In Meghalaya Stuns Internet

The video has garnered more than 5 million views and over 234,000 likes.

With lush green meadows, rivers clear as crystals, pine-covered hills, gorgeous waterfalls, lakes and majestic forests, Meghalaya is truly a nature lover's paradise. Social media is filled with pictures and videos showcasing the state's beauty. Now, another mesmerising clip from Meghalaya's cleanest river has surfaced on Twitter and left netizens stunned.

The video was shared by a user Go Arunachal Pradesh. It shows a picturesque view of Meghalaya's crystal clear waterbody, Umngot river, also known as Dawki river. "Have you ever seen this Flying boat in India? Meghalaya," the caption of the post read.

Have you ever seen this Flying boat in India?



In the short clip, one can see a boat on the bluish-green waters as a woman enjoys a serene ride. The breathtaking visual gives the impression as if the boat is not floating but flying in the air.

The video was shared on Thursday and since then it has garnered more than 5 million views and over 234,000 likes. Internet couldn't help but gush at the beauty of the water beauty.

"Oh. My Jeepers. How is that happening, Looks beautiful.. Enjoy your day, my friend," wrote one user. "That's about the clearest River I have ever seen. And in India wow," wrote another.

A third user commented, "It doesn't look real but if it is, the water must be crystal clear." A fourth added, "At first I thought it was unreal then I look for the place. What a surprise it's true!! Awesome."

Umngot river is a popular destination among tourists. It is situated near the Indo-Bangladesh border and is a prime fishing spot for both Indian and Bangladeshi fishermen. The river not only flows through a green ambience but also shines like silver.

