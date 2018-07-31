Flooded Train Station In Sweden Turned Into Swimming Pool. Pics Are Viral

People not only decided to take a swim in the water, they also brought swimming pool accessories to use in the water

Offbeat | | Updated: July 31, 2018 20:20 IST
Sweden saw heavy rain over the weekend.

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, it's said. So that's exactly what some people in Sweden did recently. Only, what life gave them was a huge amount of water, so they simply turned it into a swimming pool. We're not kidding. Pictures circulating on social media show people enjoying a nice swim after a busy railway station in Uppsala, Sweden got flooded.

According to The Local, Sweden saw heavy rain over the weekend following a summer of raging wildfires. The torrential downpour left the underpass leading out of the station flooded with knee-height water.

While most people would refrain from wading through the water, many others saw the situation as an opportunity for a fun activity. People not only decided to take a swim in the water, they also brought swimming pool accessories to use in the water.

Pictures circulating on social media show people trying to make the best of a bad situation.

 

A post shared by @svensk_humor_nr1 on

 

A post shared by Sebastian Borg (@lil_burk_) on

 

A post shared by @svanstrom on

"I wouldn't say it was the freshest water I've ever bathed in, so I had to have a real scrub in the shower afterwards," photographer Sarah Thoren told The Local.

"People are having fun; the security are trying to spoil it though," an Instagram user said. "The water might get electrified," he added.

The water was eventually pumped out and the station is now back to normal, reports Business Insider.

