Flier Voices Displeasure Over Vistara's Short Flight Non-Veg Food Policy

Vistara explained due to short duration of flight, it only provided vegetarian meals in the booked cabin.

A flyer has voiced dissatisfaction regarding the lack of non-vegetarian meal choices on a Vistara flight.

The passenger, on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, questioned the rationale behind this policy, amusingly asking whether the airline intended to install a tandoor for longer flights.

Quoting a flight attendant who explained, 'We don't serve non-veg because this is a short flight,' the traveler criticized Vistara, proposing they should be labeled as a half-service airline.

"We don't serve non-veg bcoz this is a short flight" -stewardess on Vistara flight today.

I don't get the connection betwn duration & non-veg.

Were they planning to fire up a tandoor on the plane if it was a long flight?

Vistara should call themselves a half-service airline!! — Soumitra 🌻 সৌমিত্র சௌமித்ரா سومترہ (@netshrink) March 5, 2024

Vistara's customer care responding to the complaint expressed concern and assured that it would investigate further.

In the thread, Vistara acknowledged the passenger's preferences and explained that due to the short duration of the flight, they only provided vegetarian meals in the booked cabin. It emphasised that its services aimed to ensure timely service for all passengers.

The services are set, keeping in mind that all customers should be served and necessary procedures to be completed by the crew well within the time. We appreciate your understanding of the same and hope to delight you soon. Thanks, Aishwarya (2/2) — Vistara (@airvistara) March 6, 2024

Other social media users shared similar experiences. Some said short Vistara flights or flights to/from certain locations didn't have non-vegetarian options. Others joked about non-veg meals being a luxury.

One person shared a story about another airline only giving a vegetarian meal by default and having to ask for non-vegetarian options.

This once happened to me on a Mumbai New Delhi air india flight. They gave everyone idli sambar by default and when I asked for non veg, they gave the same reason. Finally they gave me an omelette sausage meal after they apparently "searched" for it .. — Akshay D (@akkiman) March 5, 2024

In another instance, a passenger recounted challenges faced with SpiceJet airlines. He said that their trip from Bengaluru to Darbhanga and back was a nightmare due to repeated cancellations and changes in flight timings, resulting in a lot of trouble, especially for his elderly parents who needed medical attention.

