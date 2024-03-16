Fitness Influencer, 23, Falls To Death Into Ravine While Filming Content

Giorgi Janelidze reportedly slipped and fell from a balcony with no railings. (Image: Instagram)

Fitness influencer Giorgi "Tzane" Janelidze died on Wednesday after a fall into a ravine while filming content in southern Italy. He was 23.

The accident occurred in Roghudi Vecchio, an ancient mountain village in Calabria, People.Com reported quoting Greek media outlet Ethnos. Mr Janelidze reportedly slipped and fell from a balcony with no railings.

Firefighters rushed to the spot but were unable to save the fitness influencer. Helicopters were called in due to the depth of the ravine to retrieve his body.

Mr Janelidze's friend, Chris Kogias, who was with Mr Janelidze on the trip, confirmed the death to the outlet. "Tzane is no longer with us," Mr Kogias said in a statement, adding, "Please pray with us for his soul to rest in peace."

Mr Janelidze, a Greek resident originally from Georgia, had over 100,000 followers on Instagram. His most recent post advertised protein powder he co-founded with another influencer, "Dream Greek."

News of the 23-year-old's passing sparked an outpouring of grief on social media. His girlfriend, Elena Margariti, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories, calling him "the most beautiful person inside and out," as reported by the New York Post.

"With my man, my whole life," Margariti wrote, detailing their shared dreams and struggles. "So unfairly, so early. I love you so much. We will meet again. My Tzitsi."