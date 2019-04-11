First Ever Photo Of Black Hole Inspires A Meme-Fest On Twitter

"It's an out of focus picture of a freshly glazed doughnut," joked one person on Twitter

Offbeat | | Updated: April 11, 2019 11:36 IST
The first image of a black hole has inspired a ton of jokes and comparisons on social media.


In what is being considered a significant milestone on the path to understanding the universe, scientists have managed to capture the first ever photo of a supermassive black hole. The black hole is located at the center of Messier 87, the largest galaxy we know of, about 54 million light-years away. Sharing the highly-anticipated portrait online, NASA called it a "game changing breakthrough".

But for some on Twitter, these lofty ideas held no importance - they were more immediately concerned with cracking jokes at the black hole's expense. Soon after the black hole image was released online, netizens flooded social media with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the best ones below:

Many found the pic a little underwhelming

Others compared it to food, like a vada...

A bagel...

And a doughnut...

To others, it bore a striking resemblance to the Eye of Saur from Lord Of The Rings

And a lot of jokes were cracked

The black hole image shows the boundary between light and dark around a black hole, called the event horizon. "By definition, nothing not even light, can escape the gravitational grasp of a black hole. This, however, is only true if you get too close, and the boundary between what can and cannot get away is called the event horizon," explains NASA.

Which joke made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section below.

