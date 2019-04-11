First Ever Photo Of Black Hole Inspires A Meme-Fest On Twitter

The first image of a black hole has inspired a ton of jokes and comparisons on social media.

In what is being considered a significant milestone on the path to understanding the universe, scientists have managed to capture the first ever photo of a supermassive black hole. The black hole is located at the center of Messier 87, the largest galaxy we know of, about 54 million light-years away. Sharing the highly-anticipated portrait online, NASA called it a "game changing breakthrough".

What does today's black hole image news mean? Our @ChandraXRay Observatory team puts it into perspective and shares just what a difficult feat it was for @NSF and @EHTelescope to obtain the new black hole image. Read more about #EHTBlackHole: https://t.co/s9xoxt8l3Spic.twitter.com/TQD8HSdbGG — NASA (@NASA) April 10, 2019

But for some on Twitter, these lofty ideas held no importance - they were more immediately concerned with cracking jokes at the black hole's expense. Soon after the black hole image was released online, netizens flooded social media with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the best ones below:

Many found the pic a little underwhelming

I'm gonna say first image of black hole recorded.



but this looks like image of sun captured in my dabba fone in the evening.#BlackHolePicturepic.twitter.com/cEJph3PXeu — Sigai Saravanan (@ssaravanansiva) April 11, 2019

Others compared it to food, like a vada...

That one last “vada” slowly being deep fried in the heavily reused thick cooking oil, at a tiffin center ;)#BlackHole#vada#space#FirstImageOfBlackHolepic.twitter.com/NRdtAHfu57 — Shyamalatha Devi (@shyamalathadevi) April 11, 2019

A bagel...

idk why but i really want some toasted bagel rn #BlackHolepic.twitter.com/DUZh0RIE4Q — ???? Mae Ⓥ (@pistachio_mae) April 11, 2019

And a doughnut...

I am sure the spatial resolution of the #blackhole images will get better in future. pic.twitter.com/uN9lmN9fGe — Fakhar Khalid (@FakharKhalid) April 10, 2019

It's an out of focus picture of a freshly glazed doughnut. #BlackHolepic.twitter.com/UsyAuwir3Z — Shea Fox (@TheSheaFox) April 10, 2019

To others, it bore a striking resemblance to the Eye of Saur from Lord Of The Rings

And a lot of jokes were cracked

Me: mum take a nice picture of us

Mum: how does it work

Me: just press the button fgs

Mum: pic.twitter.com/iEePmsxv5N — Rosie Percy (@rosiepercy) April 10, 2019

SCIENTISTS: “We've produced the first-ever image of a supermassive Black Hole, 55-million light years away”

RESPONSE: “Oooh!”



SCIENTISTS: “We've concluded that humans are catastrophically warming Earth”

RESPONSE: “That conflicts with what I want to be true, so it must be false” — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 10, 2019

Scientists have just released the first known pictures of an actual black hole. The gravity is so strong that no treats can escape, and it sucks people in from long distances to give belly rubs. #EHTBlackHolepic.twitter.com/GijUUVH6Pb — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 10, 2019

The black hole image shows the boundary between light and dark around a black hole, called the event horizon. "By definition, nothing not even light, can escape the gravitational grasp of a black hole. This, however, is only true if you get too close, and the boundary between what can and cannot get away is called the event horizon," explains NASA.

Which joke made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section below.

