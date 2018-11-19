Firefighters Respond To Emergency Call, Find Parrot Imitating Fire Alarm. Watch

Jazz the parrot's imitation of a fire alarm had firefighters rushing to the spot.

A British fire department said firefighters rushed to the scene of an emergency at a home in Daventry, UK, after receiving reports of "multiple activations of a smoke alarm". However, on reaching the spot, they found the culprit was actually a parrot mimicking the smoke alarm noise. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, said the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"When we arrived at the property, the householder assured us there was no fire and we checked and cleaned the smoke alarms to try and prevent further activation," said Watch Commander Norman James.

"While we were doing this, we could still hear an alarm in the background and soon realised it was African Grey parrot Jazz continuing to do his excellent impression of a smoke alarm!"

The fire department even shared a hilarious video of Jazz the parrot imitating the smoke alarm:

"It certainly made the crew smile and although it was a false alarm because there was no actual fire, we were thankful that the householder -- and of his two parrots Jazz and Kiki -- were safe," said Mr James.

Jazz's owner Steve Dockerty said to UPI: "He likes to imitate things. He imitated the smoke alarm so well that they called the fire brigade. All the while, Jazz was sitting in his cage laughing his socks offs."

This is not the first time that British firefighters have had a run-in with a cheeky parrot. In August, the London Fire Brigade were called in to rescue Jessie - a foul-mouthed parrot that evaded all attempts of capture and instead kept swearing at the firefighters.