Finland PM's Call For 4-Day Working Week Finds Support Online

Sanna Marin's call for a four-day working week has found much support.

Finland's new prime minister is a supporter of cutting the working week down to four days from the conventional five or six days. Sanna Marin, 34, has argued for the introduction of a flexible working schedule in the country, with a four-day-week and six-hour working day, reports Daily Mail. The current norm in Finland is to work eight hours a day for five days a week.

The proposal to cut down work hours, according to Ms Marin, would allow people spend more time with their families.

"I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture," the mother-of-one had said at her party's conference in the autumn of 2019, according to The Independent. "This could be the next step for us in working life."

Ms Marin's proposal is not yet government policy, but it has found a lot of support online. It's not just citizens of Finland but people from across the globe who have voiced their support for a four-day and six-hour week, calling on their governments to implement similar measures.

I'm moving to Finland😁 — Shirley Pavlak (@metsfanheatherb) January 6, 2020

Finland's new PM proposes new 4 day working week & 6 hour days. Sweden moved to 6 hr days in 2015. This allows people more time with their families. It increases happiness & puts productivity UP. Yet UK Tory Gov want to work people to death & raise retirement age to 70-75. Why? — Justice Rules #FBPE 🇪🇺🕷 (@JusticeRules4) January 6, 2020

4 day work week. 6 hours days. Finland wins. I want a do over. It really shouldn't be that majority of one's 'waking' hours is spent 'working'. Fi yuh whole life? — winsome chambers (@wincee5) January 7, 2020

Congratulations Finland for 4 day work week. Hope India could do the same — Rachit Sharma (@Rachis98484542) January 7, 2020

Sanna Marin, a Social Democrat, took office in December, becoming the youngest head of government in the country's history. She leads a coalition of five parties.