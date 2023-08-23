''Fingers Crossed'': Excitement At Its Peak On Twitter Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14

Indians across the country are waiting with bated breaths to witness a historic event on Wednesday when Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 lands on the lunar surface at 6:04 pm. The nail-biting last twenty minutes of its journey are being described as ''twenty minutes of terror'' that could be like the tight finish of a T-20 match. If accomplished, it will elevate India to the ranks of the world's fourth country to achieve this milestone, following the United States, Russia, and China.

While devotees across the country are performing special prayers for the mission's success, people on social media are coming together to wish ISRO good luck and bombarding the platform with good wishes. Some people who can't contain their enthusiasm are even sharing reimagined pictures of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface. All in all, the excitement is at its peak, and people are fervently hoping for the triumph of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission.

One user wrote, ''May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical!" Wishing our scientists at ISRO all the very best for the success of the landing of Chandrayaan-3.'' Another commented, ''Four years of hardwork, Forty days of action and decades worth of dreams, comes down to Fifteen minutes of terror today. All the best ISRO and Team Chandrayaan-3.''

See some more reactions here:

This is new India.🇮🇳

Today the whole of India will be waiting for this historic moment..

Mission. #Chandrayaan3#Chandrayaan3Landingpic.twitter.com/msPZKSek0l — Yuvraj Rathore 🇮🇳 (@_Yuvraj_Rathor) August 23, 2023

Four years of hardwork, Forty days of action and decades worth of dreams, comes down to Fifteen minutes of terror today.



All the best @isro and Team Chandrayaan-3.#ISRO#Chandrayaan3Landingpic.twitter.com/4RSiN0la1V — Vikranth Jonna (@VikranthJonna) August 23, 2023

The massive day is here for us...!!



We are looking up at the Moon with prayers in their hearts & hope in their eyes for #Chandrayaan_3 to proudly land.



All the best, 🇮🇳! #Chandrayaan_3

Jay hind !! pic.twitter.com/X9k5GzssD5 — Tuhin 🇮🇳 (@TuhinBiswas_13) August 23, 2023

May the Chandrayaan-3 mission touch down with grace and precision, symbolizing the indomitable spirit of human curiosity and exploration. Here's to unlocking new frontiers and expanding the boundaries of our understanding. #JAYHIND#Chandrayaan3Landing#ISROpic.twitter.com/3OAYSc1oRi — gks (@twistiingfate) August 23, 2023

Today is a very important day



-#Chandrayaan3Landing is scheduled at 6 PM



-Praggnanandhaa will play to lift the chess world cup



Excited for both!

Jai Sri Ram 🚩 pic.twitter.com/HRlAJenWgj — Dr. Prachi Sadhvi (@Sadhvi_prachi) August 23, 2023

The D-Day 🌖



Today India's #ISRO Moon Lander #Chandrayaan3 will make it's historic landing on South Pole of Moon at 6:04 PM.



With Successfull #Chandrayaan_3 Lander landing, #India will become 4th & 1st to land on Moon South Pole 🔥🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3Mission#isroindia… pic.twitter.com/987MdjASEg — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) August 23, 2023

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

ISRO has expressed confidence that the landing will take place without a hitch, as the scientists have incorporated all the valuable lessons they learned from Chandrayaan-2. The live telecast of the event will begin at 5.20 pm on the ISRO website, YouTube channel, and DD National. At 6.04 pm, the Vikram lander, carrying the rover Pragyaan, will attempt a soft landing on the moon's South Pole.