''Fine Piece Of Engineering'': Anand Mahindra ''Finally'' Takes A Drive On Atal Setu, Shares Video

Anand Mahindra, who is an avid social media user, took to his social media platform X on Tuesday to share his thrilling experience of driving on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. Ever since the 21.8-kilometer-long bridge was inaugurated in January this year, the businessman had expressed his desire to take a drive on it. He finally drove on the bridge, also known as Atal Setu, and described the experience as ''hovercraft gliding on water''.

He also called the sea bridge, which is India's longest, ''a fine piece of engineering''. However, Mr. Mahindra noted that his drive was part of a trip to and from Pune during the day, and he wants to take another drive on the bridge soon to ''experience the magnificent view at dusk''. He also shared a mesmerising night view of the bridge.

''Finally got to drive on the Atal Setu the previous weekend. A fine piece of engineering that makes you feel like you're a hovercraft gliding on water. It was during daytime that I both traveled to and returned from Pune so I couldn't experience the magnificent view at dusk as is visible in the viral pic on the right. But will do that as well—not too long from now,'' he wrote while sharing the video of his drive.

Several internet users also shared their experiences and praised the bridge's architecture. One user wrote, ''Wonderful engineering work. The bridge is at mid-sea, the pillars are higher, and the gap between two pillars is also huge to pass big cargo ship. Wondering how they managed. Hats off to the great engineers.''

Another wrote, ''Just looking like a Wow.'' A third added, ''In the first 15 days since its opening, Mumbai's Atal Setu got 4.5 lakh vehicles and toll collection of over ₹ 9 crore. This bridge will generate revenue purely from people wanting to travel on this marvelous piece of engineering and soke-up the amazing scenery!''

Notably, the trans harbour link is India's longest sea bridge and will reduce the time taken for the journey between the two points from the current hour and a half to around 20 minutes.

Constructed at a cost of ₹ 17,840 crore, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) has six lanes, and 16.5 km of the bridge's length is over the sea. Two-wheelers, auto rickshaws, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles, and slow-moving vehicles are not allowed on the bridge.