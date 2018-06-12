Fan Gets Too Close For Comfort To Reporter On Live TV. Watch Awkward Moment This was day one of the FIFA World Cup in Russia

Daniel Garb was reporting on Australian soccer team's first game in FIFA World Cup in Russia



It was Fox Sports Australia's Daniel Garb's just first day in Russia on Saturday when things got a little interesting during a live report for the channel. The reporter is in Russia to cover the FIFA World Cup 2018. As he reported on Australia's national football team's (also known as Socceroos) first game against France, a fan walking by took special interest in coming on-air.



In video uploaded by the channel and several viewers, the fan is first seen jumping behind the presenter and then casually walking closer to him. Just moments later, he comes awkwardly close to the presenter's ear. The alert presenter ducks just in time to avoid the enthusiastic fan. The fan leaves the spot after giving a thumbs up and a fist bump to the visibly-awkward journalist who reveals to the studio anchor that the fan blew smoke in his ears. The calm reporter quickly regains his composure but falls short of words after the weird rendezvous with the fan.



