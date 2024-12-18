Festival Calendar 2025: Complete List Of Public Holidays In India

India celebrates a wide array of festivals, reflecting its rich diversity of religions, states, and cultures. Holidays in India are categorized into various types, including government and public holidays, national holidays, and bank holidays. In 2025, a quarter of the public holidays will fall on weekends, with six holidays landing on either Saturday or Sunday.

List Of Holidays in 2025

Key holidays falling on Sundays include Republic Day (January 26), Ram Navami (April 6), and Moharram (July 6). On Saturdays, Bakrid (June 7), Raksha Bandhan (August 9), and Janmashtami (August 16) are slated. Meanwhile, significant holidays like Eid-ul-Fitr (March 31), Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14), Buddha Purnima (May 12), and Diwali (October 20) will fall on Mondays, offering long weekends.

Some holidays will create extended breaks for five-day workweek employees. For example, Holika Dahan on Thursday, March 13, and Holi on Friday, March 14, followed by the weekend, will result in a four-day break. Similarly, Independence Day will fall on a Friday, while Janmashtami (August 16) is on a Saturday, leading to another long weekend.

The festive season in October will also bring extended breaks. Dussehra Mahanavami will be on Wednesday, October 1, followed by Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday, October 2, and Vijayadashami. During Diwali week, there will be holidays on October 20 (Diwali), October 22 (Govardhan Puja), and October 23 (Bhaiya Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti), leaving only October 21 as a working day.

Other notable holidays in 2025 include Hazrat Ali's birthday (January 14), Mahashivratri (February 26), Mahavir Jayanti (April 10), Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima (November 5), and Christmas (December 25). Among the 31 restricted holidays next year, five will fall on Fridays, four on Saturdays, and four on Sundays.