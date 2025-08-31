Feeling Heartbroken? Surprising Way To Heal Your Heart Revealed By Scientists

Heartbreak is a universal experience that can leave anyone feeling lost. Millions globally are affected by takotsubo cardiomyopathy, or broken heart syndrome, where the heart muscle alters shape and weakens abruptly. Mimicking heart attack symptoms, this condition doubles the risk of early death. While recovery from heartbreak can take years, scientists may have developed a way to heal the heart more quickly.

In a world-first study, scientists stated that exercise and therapy could help cure a broken heart. The randomised controlled trial found that three months or 12 weeks of tailored cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), or a heart recovery exercise programme involving swimming, cycling and aerobics, helped patients' hearts recover.

"In takotsubo syndrome, there are serious effects on the heart, which may not return to normal. We know that patients can be affected for the rest of their lives and that their long-term heart health is similar to people who have survived a heart attack," said Dr David Gamble, a clinical lecturer in cardiology who presented the research at the European Society of Cardiology annual congress in Madrid, the world's largest heart conference.

The study focused on 76 patients with takotsubo syndrome, 91 per cent of whom were women and the average age was 66. Patients were randomly assigned to receive CBT, the exercise programme, or standard care.

While the CBT group had 12 one-to-one weekly sessions, the exercise group took part in a 12-week course which included cycling machines, treadmills, aerobics and swimming - gradually increasing in intensity each week.

Study findings

The findings showed that those in the exercise programme could walk an average of 528 metres in six minutes, up from an average of 457 metres beforehand. They also had an improved ability to consume oxygen by 18 per cent.

Similar results were reported in the CBT group, with an increase of 458 metres in six minutes, up from 402 metres, and an oxygen consumption improvement of 15 per cent. Meanwhile, there were minimal improvements in patients who received standard care.

"It shows that cognitive behavioural therapy or exercise could help patients along the road to recovery. Both are very cost-effective interventions, and we hope that further studies could lead to them being used to help this underserved group," said Mr Gamble.

Researchers are now hoping to build on this study to examine whether the treatments improve patients' health and reduce their risk of dying over a longer period.