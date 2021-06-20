10 Quotes To Make Both You And Your Dad Laugh This Father's Day

Happy Father's Day 2021: Wish your dad with a hilarious quote.

Father's Day 2021 is right around the corner and we are all busy prepping in our own small ways to make our fathers feel special. For the uninitiated, Father's Day 2021 is on Sunday, June 20. Greeting cards, presents and flower bouquets are all great gifts, and so is a beautifully crafted message for them. And yes, that special note most definitely can include some humour. After all, aren't our fathers the reason behind our smiles, and the person who can cheer us up when we are low? And they, too, deserve smiles and laughter.

So, what better than to make them laugh on the special day with a brilliant set of funny quotes. We are here to help with some hilarious quotes that are sure to make your dad laugh out loud.Take a look.

1. "If you're not yelling at your kids, you aren't spending enough time with them." - Mark Ruffalo

2. "Buying your kid a goldfish is a great way to teach them about responsibility for 24 to 36 hours." - Conan O'Brien

3. "When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant, I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.” - Mark Twain

4. "You can tell what was the best year of your father's life, because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out." - Jerry Seinfield

5. "My daughter got me a ‘World's Best Dad' mug. So we know she's sarcastic." - Bob Odenkirk

6. "I've been to war. I've raised twins. If I had a choice, I'd rather go to war."- George W. Bush

7. “Fatherhood is great because you can ruin someone from scratch.” - Jon Stewart

8. “I never got along with my dad. Kids used to come up to me and say, ‘My dad can beat up your dad.' I'd say, ‘Yeah? When?'” - Bill Hicks

9. "There should be a children's song: "If you're happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let dad sleep." - Jim Gaffigan

10. "I gave my father $100 and said, ‘Buy yourself something that will make your life easier.' So he went out and bought a present for my mother." - Rita Rudner