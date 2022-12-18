Father-Daughter's Beautiful Rendition Of Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar's Song Wins Hearts Online

The video was posted by Juhi Singh on Instagram

There is no dearth of talent in India and thankfully, the internet now makes it easy for a person to showcase his/her skills. One such video was recently posted on Instagram of a father-daughter duo singing Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar's popular song 'Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye'. The beautiful rendition has gone viral on the internet.

The video was posted by Juhi Singh on Instagram and Twitter. The short clip features Juhi who is a vocalist and her father crooning the popular song. The duo opted for the 1976 film Charas starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini in main roles.

Along with the caption, she wrote, "Kal ki hassen mulakat ke liye hame pehle chahiye achi neend. Good night song from Dad and me."

Watch the video here:

Posted 1 day ago, the video has amassed more than 8,000 views on Instagram with over 1,000 likes and several comments. A user wrote, "am so amazed every time by how beautiful uncle's voice is."

Another comment reads, "king with his adorable princess enjoying very lovely moments......God bless you both."

"If there was NFT for both of you I will invest in that be happy keep singing," wrote the third user.

"One of the most adorable duos of yours. May God bless this beautiful bond," the fourth user expressed.

