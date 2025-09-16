"Fastest Growing Company": Worker Praises 72-Hour Grind, Internet Pushes Back

An Indian software engineer working at AI startup Mercor has sparked debate online after sharing his experience of working 72 to 100 hours a week. Pranav Mehta, a former Microsoft employee, described the intense workload as a worthwhile trade-off for rapid personal and professional growth.

Mehta's comments came in response to a post by Mercor CEO Brendan Foody, who claimed the company had grown from a 1 to 500 million revenue run rate in just 17 months, calling it the "fastest growing company of all time." The company is now targeting a $10 billion valuation.

Fastest growing company of all time.



The 72-hour work week might sound daunting at first (occasionally stretches to 100)



But the growth, the learning curve, the pace- is truly unmatched.



A comfy 40-hour week won't offer the same upside. Not the same energy, not the same… https://t.co/m3K4xTWVBn — Pranav Mehta (@i_pranavmehta) September 15, 2025

While Mehta acknowledged that the long hours may seem "daunting", he emphasised the unmatched pace and learning opportunities at the firm. "A comfy 40-hour week won't offer the same upside," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Pranav Mehta's remarks have sparked a wave of backlash, with many social media users criticising the glorification of excessive work hours. Commenters raised concerns about burnout, toxic work culture, and the unrealistic expectations often seen in the tech industry.

One user questioned the mindset behind such long hours, asking, "Why do you guys try to flaunt toxic work culture as hustle culture?" Another sarcastically remarked, "Dada, you don't have mental issues," pointing to the potential mental toll of such intense routines. On a more optimistic note, a third user speculated, "The working environment must be lit and hyped up all the time," suggesting that the energetic atmosphere might explain the high levels of commitment.

Despite the criticism, Mehta stood by his perspective, describing it as a "privilege" to be part of Mercor's rapid growth. He argued that the learning, pace, and hands-on experience made the intense work schedule worthwhile.