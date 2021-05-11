Farewell To Halo, Face Of Popular 'Thoughts Of Dog' Twitter Account

Halo's watermelon pic was used by the popular Twitter account 'Thoughts of Dog' as their profile picture for years.

Halo was the face of 'Thoughts of Dog' - a popular Twitter account dedicated to dogs.

Halo, the face of the popular Twitter account 'Thoughts of Dog' died last week at the age of nine, the group said in a statement posted Monday. Halo gained Internet fame with her "iconic watermelon smile" pic that 'Thoughts of Dog' used as its display picture for years. The Twitter account, which has 3.6 million followers to its name, said that the picture was submitted to their sister account - 'We Rate Dogs' - back in 2016.

"Obviously, it is unique and entertaining thanks to the watermelon, but something about the pure bliss radiating from her expression felt perfect for an account attempting to capture the essence of dogs," said 'Thoughts of Dog' in its statement.

"Halo passed away last week," the statement continued. "She went peacefully and surrounded by her family. She didn't suffer for a moment."

Heartbroken fans of Halo bid her goodbye and left condolence messages for her family in the comments section. Many Twitter users thanked her for the joy that her happy picture brought them.

"Well, now I am crying... It is a cruel reality that dogs bring us great joy, but only for a limited time," wrote one Twitter user. "I've enjoyed this account, and Halo's picture. Still crying after reading," another said.

'We Rate Dogs' also shared more pictures of Halo. "This is Halo, but you know her better as the @dog_feelings profile pic," the hugely popular Twitter account wrote while sharing the pics yesterday. "Her iconic watermelon smile has given a voice to dogs everywhere. Halo passed away last week at the age of nine. She went peacefully and surrounded by her family."

'Thoughts of Dog' has said that Halo's watermelon pic will remain their profile picture on Twitter. "With permission from her family, Halo will remain our profile pic and live on with every post," read their statement.

