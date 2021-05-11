Farewell To Halo, Face Of Popular 'Thoughts Of Dog' Twitter Account

Halo was the face of 'Thoughts of Dog' - a popular Twitter account dedicated to dogs.

Halo, the face of the popular Twitter account 'Thoughts of Dog' died last week at the age of nine, the group said in a statement posted Monday. Halo gained Internet fame with her "iconic watermelon smile" pic that 'Thoughts of Dog' used as its display picture for years. The Twitter account, which has 3.6 million followers to its name, said that the picture was submitted to their sister account - 'We Rate Dogs' - back in 2016.

"Obviously, it is unique and entertaining thanks to the watermelon, but something about the pure bliss radiating from her expression felt perfect for an account attempting to capture the essence of dogs," said 'Thoughts of Dog' in its statement.

"Halo passed away last week," the statement continued. "She went peacefully and surrounded by her family. She didn't suffer for a moment."

rest easy Halo pic.twitter.com/9VruTpJsxO — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) May 10, 2021

Heartbroken fans of Halo bid her goodbye and left condolence messages for her family in the comments section. Many Twitter users thanked her for the joy that her happy picture brought them.

"Well, now I am crying... It is a cruel reality that dogs bring us great joy, but only for a limited time," wrote one Twitter user. "I've enjoyed this account, and Halo's picture. Still crying after reading," another said.

A stalwart companion is tough to come by. We'll always remember you. pic.twitter.com/3eYKDLC94C — Halo (@Halo) May 10, 2021

To Thoughts of Dog and especially to Halo's loving family,



Thank you for sharing Halo's beautiful spirit with us. ????????????



As with all the good dogs, and they are all good dogs, Halo will live on in our hearts and in our memories, radiating joy and love.



Unconditional love. — mollyswordmcdonough ???? (@mollysmcdonough) May 10, 2021

'We Rate Dogs' also shared more pictures of Halo. "This is Halo, but you know her better as the @dog_feelings profile pic," the hugely popular Twitter account wrote while sharing the pics yesterday. "Her iconic watermelon smile has given a voice to dogs everywhere. Halo passed away last week at the age of nine. She went peacefully and surrounded by her family."

This is Halo, but you know her better as the @dog_feelings profile pic. Her iconic watermelon smile has given a voice to dogs everywhere. Halo passed away last week at the age of 9. She went peacefully and surrounded by her family. She didn't suffer for a moment. 15/10 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BaKeeKmhlx — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 10, 2021

'Thoughts of Dog' has said that Halo's watermelon pic will remain their profile picture on Twitter. "With permission from her family, Halo will remain our profile pic and live on with every post," read their statement.