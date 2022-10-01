'Fantasy World:' Video Of Herd Of Deer Enjoying Clear Water Leaves Internet Mesmerised

The video looks as if a Disney movie has suddenly come to life.

There are several videos on the internet which perfectly capture the fantasy world. Now, this magical site might take your breath away. Switzerland has always been a big tourist draw, and a video of a herd of deer enjoying clear water in Switzerland has gone viral on the internet. The clip shows a number of magnificent deer calmly enjoying clear water amidst lush greenery. The video looks as if a Disney movie has suddenly come to life.

Posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the video has amassed 5,78,000 views with 31,500 likes and several comments. Many social media users said that the video looked like the "heaven people usually describe in books and movies."

Check out the video here:

Deer enjoying the clear water of Lake Brienz, Switzerland.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/YkFVvcmAWb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 1, 2022

A user commented, "The scenery is like a story in a bedtime fairy tale," another user commented, "This doesn't even look real. Wow!"The third user wrote, "Beautiful. It looks like something out of an old Disney animated movie!"

