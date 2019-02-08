Everyone Had The Same Thought About The New Auto Rickshaw Emoji

Take a look at some of the reactions to the auto rickshaw emoji

Offbeat | | Updated: February 08, 2019 09:56 IST
An auto rickshaw is a motorized version of a cycle rickshaw, writes Emojipedia.


Unicode Consortium, the organisation that approves and standardises emojis, has released a list of 230 new emojis that will be making their way to various platforms this year, and among them is an auto rickshaw emoji. The transformation of the three-wheeler - ubiquitous on Indian roads - into a yellow and black emoji, got everyone thinking the same thing - you could use this emoji to say 'no'.

After all, as anyone who has had to use auto rickshaws regularly will attest to - there may be a lot of them on the roads, but getting one to agree to take you to your destination is a whole other ball game.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the auto rickshaw emoji below:

A lot of people had the same thought - this emoji could stand in for 'no'

Chennai's yellow auto won, wrote one Twitter user

Another had a retort ready

A lot of other jokes were cracked too...

Other emojis that will make their way to your devices in 2019 include a temple and a saree

Which emoji do you like best? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

