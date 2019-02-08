Everyone Had The Same Thought About The New Auto Rickshaw Emoji

An auto rickshaw is a motorized version of a cycle rickshaw, writes Emojipedia.

Unicode Consortium, the organisation that approves and standardises emojis, has released a list of 230 new emojis that will be making their way to various platforms this year, and among them is an auto rickshaw emoji. The transformation of the three-wheeler - ubiquitous on Indian roads - into a yellow and black emoji, got everyone thinking the same thing - you could use this emoji to say 'no'.

After all, as anyone who has had to use auto rickshaws regularly will attest to - there may be a lot of them on the roads, but getting one to agree to take you to your destination is a whole other ball game.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the auto rickshaw emoji below:

A lot of people had the same thought - this emoji could stand in for 'no'

You can use this emoji to say 'no' https://t.co/M7AgMXLxDy — Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) February 7, 2019

Hope the emoji won't say "Nahi jana hai" https://t.co/xXMlTh35PD — Cycle Chain Sankar (@dakuwithchaku) February 7, 2019

When u click it, it will say "Nai jaane ka hai" https://t.co/5O8KOxA9dY — Rumillenial (@Zickey_M) February 7, 2019

Will the emoji have its right to refuse being sent?

It's useless without that core feature.... https://t.co/dT4qGYPdl8 — (@Prahahahanav) February 7, 2019

I tried sending this emoji but it said 'nahi jaayega'. https://t.co/BE6UvUtFdv — Swapnil (@thecipherstory) February 7, 2019

Chennai's yellow auto won, wrote one Twitter user

Vanakroooom! Chennai's auto (yellow) won over Delhi (green) and Mumbai's (black). https://t.co/JVokD1ehiJ — Arif (@arifkhan7) February 7, 2019

Another had a retort ready

Mumbai Autowala: Apna time aayega! https://t.co/PrYhC0JB1s — Rushabh Sheth (@ImAsli_RSheth) February 7, 2019

A lot of other jokes were cracked too...

Is it called an anti-U-turn emoji? https://t.co/vpyzByg4wU — Anurakti Sharma (@anuraktisharma) February 7, 2019

South Bombay people won't be able to use this Emoji https://t.co/PDWhV1trY2 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 7, 2019

The only Auto I can get in Mumbai. https://t.co/VdV6fmQM5m — Clive (@vanillawallah) February 7, 2019

SoBo and townies will use it when they go to Bandra #Bombay#Mumbaihttps://t.co/hOtgnrMRa1 — MANASI (@CurlyStory) February 7, 2019

Other emojis that will make their way to your devices in 2019 include a temple and a saree

Which emoji do you like best? Let us know using the comments section below.