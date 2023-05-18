Ever Wondered Why Cadbury Packaging Is Purple? Read The History Behind It

Cadbury has been using the purple colour since 1914.

Social media is a world where interesting facts keep appearing from time to time. While some of them are full of knowledge, others just cater to trends. But some of these also reveal historical reasons for things that are happening today. Like the packaging of Cadbury chocolates. The reason it is trending is that some users are discussing the reason why the company uses purple colour for its products. Users have just realised that Cadbury took a legal route to keep using the colour.

Cadbury has been using the purple colour since 1914, when it was introduced as a tribute to Queen Victoria. It has always made them stand out from the rivals.

The company was given a royal warrant in 1854, making it the official cocoa and chocolate makers for the British monarch.

The entire Dairy Milk range became purple and gold in 1920.

The chocolate giant was once taken to court by rival Nestle for the use of the colour.

Cadbury chocolate wanted to trademark the colour Pantone 2865c in 2004, but Nestle objected to it, according to Thomson Reuters Practical Law. The rival said there shouldn't be any hold on the colour.

The impact of the case meant any supermarket or rival could use 'Cadbury purple' on their products. But Judge Colin Birss rejected Nestle's appeal, saying in his 2012 judgement, "The evidence clearly supports a finding that purple is distinctive of Cadbury for milk chocolate."

The ruling meant that the particular shade of purple is now specific to milk chocolate bars and tablets, milk chocolate for eating, and also drinking chocolate.