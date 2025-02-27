"Ethically And Legally Wrong": Brazilian Sisters Slammed For Filming Indian Woman In Saree

Two Brazilian sisters living in India are being slammed online for posting a video of an Indian woman cleaning a street while wearing a saree. In the clip, shared on the twin sister's Instagram account Gemeas Lancaster, the Indian woman is seen wearing a simple lavender-coloured saree as she mopped the floor outside a building. In the background, the twin sisters are heard speaking in Portuguese about the woman's attire. The Indian woman, on the other hand, seems confused and uncomfortable by their recording and even gives an awkward glance before trying to exit the frame.

"Fancy cleaner in India," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 2.5 million views. In the comments section, users defended the woman's privacy and slammed the twins for filming the clip without her consent.

"That's a Saree that she is wearing as traditional attire for women in India. But it's purple in colour coz it's her Uniform," wrote one user.

"It is ethically and legally wrong to film someone without their consent. Sharing that footage on social media without their permission further invades their privacy. Everyone has the right to control how they are recorded and represented, and disregarding this is both disrespectful and unacceptable!!" commented another.

"Will you film someone wearing a uniform Pant and shirt in your country? This isn't fancy," said a third user. "Filming without consent is an offence. Do you do the same in your western home country?" wrote another.

"I don't think there was anything to shoot her about," expressed one user.

"The saree is a symbol of grace and tradition, just like your attire reflects your culture. Respect for diversity makes the world beautiful....At least my culture teaches grace and elegance-yours seems to struggle with basic respect," wrote one user.

"Is education illegal in Western countries in what? How come you get that lady filming merely for some views?" angrily asked another.