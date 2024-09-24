Entrepreneur Asks 'One Question' To People Criticising India, Post Is Viral

The post has accumulated more than 99,000 views.

Niraj Dugar, the co-founder of Holistic Wealth based in Hyderabad, has sparked a debate on social media by suggesting that those who criticise India should leave the country. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Dugar asked "one question" to people who constantly find fault with India. "Why are you still here?" he wrote. This question led to a polarised response. While some backed his stance, others argued that questioning the government is a vital part of civic engagement and does not equate to a lack of patriotism.

"One question for people who continuously find faults in India. Why are you still here?" Mr Dugar wrote on X.

Take a look at the post below:

One question for people who continuously find faults in India.



Why are you still here? 🤔 — Niraj Dugar (@contliving) September 23, 2024

The entrepreneur shared the post just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 99,000 views. In the comments section, many users shared their thoughts. While some stated that their criticism is helpful feedback, others emphasised the importance of questions in a democracy.

"Ah because it's their country, and if there's a fault. They can't turn blind eyes. Additionally getting rid of passport isn't as easy as changing jeans. Not all have the luxury of doing so," wrote one user.

"Too comfortable to move, got aged dependent parent with medical history, might need medical care in maybe 2 decades, have a company to run, moving with family ain't cheap, don't have family wealth. If these weren't the case, I'd have gladly left a long time ago," commented another.

"People should always question the govt. Raising genuine concerns doesn't mean we don't love India," said a third user. "People pay taxes, they have the right to point out faults in the system. How else does a system improve if not through feedback?" said another.

"Be happy that the ones who complain are still here, because we might actually be the people who bring about some positive change," expressed a fourth user.

However, Mr Dugar maintained his position, asserting that those who shout against India do little to improve their own circumstances. "Constant rant is much easier than changing jeans for sure," he wrote.