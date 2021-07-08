England Fans Trend #ItsComingHome On Twitter As Three Lions Reach Euro 2020 Final

England supporters celebrate victory at the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match (Image Credit: AFP)

Fifty-five years. Yes, it has been that long since the England football team reached the final of a major tournament. However, July 7 was going to be different. Not only did the Three Lions secure a place in the final of Euro 2020, but also ended Denmark's dream run at the tournament, which was special for the nation for so many reasons. One, of course, the team wanted to win it for their talisman Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during the opening fixture against Finland.

But last night was an England show that the nation had waited for for over five decades. England beat Denmark (2-1) and are now a win away from being crowned European champions. The night was most special for the fans of English football, who have a genuine reason now to believe that it's their year and "football's coming home", finally.

On Twitter, English fans trended #Itscominghome and some of the tweets exhibited sheer emotions, others were hilarious.

Why not start with something that takes us back to where the phrase "It's coming home" originated - the Three Lions song written and performed by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner with the Lightning Seeds band.

"IT'S ON.... and #ItsComingHome," wrote the City Square Live handle.

Look at the emotions and the meaning of this victory for English fans.

They just can't stop lauding coach Gareth Southgate.

????LOOKING BACK ON WHERE WE FIRST MET, I CAN NOT ESCAPE AND I CANNOT FORGET. SOUTHGATE YOURE THE ONE, YOU STILL TURN ME ON FOOTBALLS COMING HOME AGAIN...????????????????????????????



Thanks for tonight everyone. The atmosphere was electric. Over to Sunday ????????#thegerard#sthelens#itscominghomepic.twitter.com/tXUYzpdoBR — The Gerard Arms (@TheGerardWA10) July 7, 2021

"This is what it meant to my boy tonight! He is buzzing already for Sunday," wrote a Twitter user and shared a picture of his/her son.

This is what it meant to my boy tonight! He is buzzing already for Sunday #ItsComingHomepic.twitter.com/HJ9W369eFP — scott (@percy1867) July 7, 2021

And here are some more reactions as the fans can't wait for Sunday when they will know if the trophy is really coming home.

I've got no words. My heads gone. Southgate you're the one. It's coming home ????????????????????????????????????????⚽️ #ItsComingHomepic.twitter.com/uvFcaNgqmO — NateGoof (@NateGoof) July 7, 2021

One of the greatest nights of my life????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#ItsComingHomepic.twitter.com/VBDEbA7uEd — Oliver Jacobs (@OliJacobs4) July 7, 2021

England will be up against Italy, who have remained undefeated for 33 games now. Their last defeat came in September 2018 against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. So, is it coming home to England or going to Rome? Let us know what you think in the comments section.