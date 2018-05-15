"End Of My Life" Plane Clips Tail Of Another Jet At Turkey Airport. Watch "It sounded like a bomb going off and the whole plane seemed to tilt over."

reports that the right wing of the Asiana plane, travelling to Incheon, hit the tail of the Turkish Airlines plane which was parked at its gate. It also added that Turkish Airlines acknowledged the accident in a statement, and said that there were no injuries to passengers and crew.



Watch the video below:

THY jiletle keser gibi kesti. te Atatrk havalimanndaki kazann grntleri pic.twitter.com/erWgDtdY6z - Ali KIDIK (@alikdk) May 13, 2018

"It sounded like a bomb going off and the whole plane seemed to tilt over," said Kaarina Barron, 55, who was seated inside the Turkish Airlines plane, to the



The flight to Incheon was cancelled, and passengers were offered hotel accommodation.





