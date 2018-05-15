'End Of My Life' Plane Clips Tail Of Another Jet At Turkey Airport. Watch

Flight Global reports that the right wing of the Asiana plane, travelling to Incheon, hit the tail of the Turkish Airlines plane which was parked at its gate. It also added that Turkish Airlines acknowledged the accident in a statement, and said that there were no injuries to passengers and crew.
THY jiletle keser gibi kesti. te Atatrk havalimanndaki kazann grntleri pic.twitter.com/erWgDtdY6z- Ali KIDIK (@alikdk) May 13, 2018
"It sounded like a bomb going off and the whole plane seemed to tilt over," said Kaarina Barron, 55, who was seated inside the Turkish Airlines plane, to the Daily Mail. "It was really scary. For a moment I really thought "this is it, this is the end of my life".'
The flight to Incheon was cancelled, and passengers were offered hotel accommodation.
