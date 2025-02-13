Emirates Addresses Viral BTS Video, Confirms No Crew Was Fired Over Policy Violations

Former Emirates flight attendant and popular content creator Amanda King, who previously shared behind-the-scenes looks at cabin crew life on the major airline, including details about earnings and layovers, reportedly faced repercussions for a video. Her "Things You DON'T See as a Passenger" video from a Shanghai trip generated controversy and led to an investigation by Emirates. The airline confirmed that while the crew, including King, who were aware of the video, were investigated, no one was ultimately fired.

In a statement to Gulf News, an Emirates spokesperson addressed the situation, saying, "Emirates is aware of the video in question and had investigated the matter at the time. We can confirm that no crew member was dismissed as a result."

Amanda King's videos provide a behind-the-scenes look at life as an Emirates flight attendant. However, some of her content crossed the airline's strict policy boundaries. In her videos, she documented herself baking a cake onboard and sharing it with colleagues. She also allowed her boyfriend into a restricted crew-only area and even claimed to have swapped her assigned crew seat to sit closer to him during takeoff and landing.

Emirates was reportedly concerned that her videos revealed sensitive operational details, including the location of safety and emergency equipment, as well as onboard storage areas. The airline views such information as confidential and essential to maintaining security standards.

In 2023, British Airways introduced a strict policy banning pilots and cabin crew from creating or sharing social media content while on duty. This included seemingly harmless activities like taking selfies at work. The move raised concerns among staff, who saw it as an attempt to limit their social media presence.