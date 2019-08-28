Supermodel's Pic Creates Confusing Optical Illusion. Can You See It?

A picture shared by Emily Ratajkowski on Instagram.

People were left scratching their heads after supermodel Emily Ratajkowski shared a 'hairy' optical illusion photograph on Instagram. Just a few weeks ago, Ms Ratajkowski had posed with her arms lifted to proudly show off her armpit fuzz in an attempt to normalise body hair. Her latest picture, however, left people wondering if she had a "hairy knee".

The picture was the first one of a series of photographs she posted to Instagram on Sunday. It shows her with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. However, the angle of the photograph is such that it created an optical illusion that left many confused.

"How are you growing so much hair on the back of your knee? That's weird," asked one person in the comments section.

They were not the only one to think that the 28-year-old suddenly had a hairy knee - the thought was echoed by many.

"I can't be the only one who thought she had hair under her leg," wrote one commenter. "I thought you had a bundle of hair growing on the underside of your knee till I realised it was an armpit," said another. "I definitely thought he was your leg and that the back of your knee was hairy," a third agreed.

In December last year, Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova's pic, which appeared to show her floating in air, had similarly baffled the Internet.

