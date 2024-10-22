'Embarrassed, Angry': US Company Vice President Fired After Receiving 25% Bonus

The former employee shared his ordeal on Reddit.

A former vice president at a US company was unexpectedly laid off despite recent recognition and performance. Despite receiving a raise and a 25% bonus in a recent review, the employee was informed that his position was being eliminated due to cost-cutting measures.

The former employee shared his ordeal on Reddit. "I was let go last Wednesday. I had been working at this company for 1.5 years as a VP and not once did I receive negative feedback. During my review in March, I got a very good raise and got an additional 25% bonus," the user wrote in a lengthy post.

He further shared that he was approached by the company's CEO and COO a week before he was being terminated and was told the decision was not personal. "They gave me 10 weeks severance," he added.

He was disappointed but since his position was being dissolved he thought nothing can be done. However, the employee was taken aback when he discovered that the company had quickly filled his position with someone else via a post on LinkedIn. This revelation sparked feelings of anger, frustration, and betrayal, as he felt he had been treated unfairly and that the company had misled him.

"Today I went on LinkedIn and saw that they hired someone else with my exact title and my heart dropped. I never missed a single deadline, I was reliable, I did whatever was asked of me. Didn't take all my PTO, would work weekends and was always available at any time," he said.

He shared that despite taking on a significantly increased workload, he maintained a positive performance record.

The user expressed his disappointment on Reddit. "I feel angry, embarrassed and just frustrated with the whole situation. They couldn't even tell me the truth to my face and said they were expecting for to me pick up calls because they're paying me severance. What a joke," he said.

Several users on Reddit speculated about the reasons for his dismissal. Some suggested potential factors such as personal preferences or cost-saving measures, while others questioned the company's decision-making process.

A user wrote, "My ex-coworker had the same thing, worked his back off after the pandemic, was replaced in a whim but with good severance. Two weeks in they send him a 10 page excel sheet to fill up all the missing contacts, process info, everything he could think off. He never replied to the email."

"I just resigned from a company where the owners are disconnected from the industry because they relied on a productive staff of boomers who wouldn't let them hire new blood. Now that all their boomers are dead or retired and they had to hire a "C suite". They have no clue how to do anything operationally related to the niche construction market we work in, all they know how to do is... I can't think of anything," another user wrote.

"Wow, i thought that the higher-ups got treated with more respect considering you were a VP and all," the third user commented.

"Maybe it wasn't about you, and they just wanted to hire someone to do your job for lower wages. At a company I worked at, they laid off an accountant and rehired some new college grad for like half the salary," the fourth user said.