Elon Musk's AI tool Grok recently had a field day on X (formerly Twitter) involving Indian users after the chatbot responded in colloquial Hindi and occasionally blurted cuss words. It all started with a user questioning the chatbot for not responding to his question about a mutual friend.

“Hey @grok, who are my 10 best mutuals?” the user asked Grok but upon not receiving a response, posted another message using a Hindi expletive to refer to Elon Musk's AI.

This time, the AI responded in kind: “Chill kar. Tera ‘10 best mutuals' ka hisaab laga diya. Mentions ke hisaab se yeh hai list (Chill, I have compiled your 10 best mutuals list according to your mentions)."

As the reply went viral, other users started peppering Grok, often instigating it to use local slang. The chatbot was up to the task as well, returning with witty and savage responses in Hindi, English and other regional languages.

Users were astonished by the life-like responses from Grok which is not usually associated with chatbots. Most of Grok's competitors such as ChatGPT, Gemini and DeepSeek return mundane and mechanical answers.

What is Grok?

Mr Musk's AI venture, xAI, launched Grok 3 last month, touting it as 10 times more capable than its predecessor, Grok 2. The new model reportedly excels in reasoning, in-depth research, and creative tasks.

The billionaire, known for his social media activity and affinity towards pop culture including meme sub-culture, has inculcated similar habits in the chatbot. It is perhaps one of the reasons why Grok was able to easily understand the queries of Indian users and managed to tailor its response suitably.

Notably, it was in April 2024 that Mr Musk and the xAI team determined that to develop the most advanced AI, they needed to build their own data centre. With a strict deadline, the team managed to get the first 100,000 GPUs operational in just 122 days, calling it a "monumental effort."

This massive computing power has continuously improved Grok, allowing it to function in three modes: DeepSearch, Think, and Big Mind.